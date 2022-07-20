scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Baby elephants play on the road as parents forage at night. Watch video

One of the elephant calves is seen playfully placing its head on the road as the other one pushes it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 6:09:59 pm
elephant calves video, elephant video, elephant calves playing on road, Supriya Sahu, indian expressMany users loved watching the baby elephants at play.

An adorable video showing two elephant calves playing on a road at night has surfaced online.

The clip, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Monday, shows the baby elephants playing with each other in the middle of a road. Meanwhile, adult elephants are seen foraging on both sides of the road. One of the elephant calves is seen playfully placing its head on the road as the other one pushes it. The clip seems to have been captured from a halted vehicle under the light flashed on the elephants.

ALSO READ |Watch: Elephant prompts man to step out of its way by kicking up dirt towards him

“While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play #elephants vc – a forward,” tweeted Sahu.

Watch the video here:

Many users loved watching the baby elephants at play. “Cutest little babies. Love them,” commented a user.

Some users raised the issue of human-animal conflict. “The noise of the vehicle is not disturbing, nor are the lights. I suppose it may serve as protection to humans, but to the animals it’s an intrusion,” commented one.

Recently, a clip showing a mother elephant protecting her newborn calf from rain did rounds on social media. The video shared by Sahu on Twitter was captured in the Gudalur municipality of the Nilgiri district in Tamil Nadu.

