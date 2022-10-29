Watch: Baby elephant ‘thanks’ woman who helped it to get out of boggy patch

Videos of elephant calves are adorable to watch and their antics often win hearts online. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often posts intriguing wildlife content, has shared a video showing a young woman helping a baby elephant pull itself out of a boggy patch of mud.

The short clip shows the elephant stuck near a field on the roadside. The bold woman steps forward and tries to assist the young animal in getting its leg out of the quagmire. The baby elephant struggles, turns and places its trunk on the road. Once again, the woman gives the animal a little tug and it successfully manages to get out of the mud. The little beast then raises its trunk towards the woman in what appeared to be an expression of delight and gratitude. A curious dog is also seen nearby observing the incident as it unfolded.

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

ALSO READ | Watch: How this elephant wriggled out of a building

Nanda said the baby elephant acknowledged the woman with a ‘blessing’. “She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing,” read the officer’s tweet.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 84,500 views on Twitter. Internet users were moved by the human-animal connection and many found the video to be quite heartwarming. A user commented, “Just as life, all that someone needs is a little bit of encouragement and reaching out. Wow! This is so heartwarming.” Another user wrote, “so sweet of the baby elephant to acknowledge the help from such nice person.” A third user commented, “The world thrives because of such kind hearted souls….”

Recently, an elephant was caught on camera savouring ‘pani puri’ on the street and the video went on to become popular on social media platforms. While the people in the background laughed out loud at the large mammal’s act, the elephant went ahead and kept relishing the crunchy snack filled with a mixture of onion, potato and flavoured water, one after the other.