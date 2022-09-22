scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Watch: Baby elephant separated from herd reunited with its mother in Tamil Nadu

The forest officials acted swiftly to reunite a two weeks old elephant calf with its mother in Tamil Nadu’s Pandalur.

Elephants are familial creatures and move around in herds. Sometimes, calves get separated from their herd and have to be reunited. An IAS officer took to Twitter to show how forest officials of Tamil Nadu acted swiftly to unite a baby elephant with its herd.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary in the department of environment, climate change and forests in Tamil Nadu, shared the video of the elephant calf on Twitter Wednesday and it has received more than 20,000 views so far. She explained in the tweet how the Tamil Nadu forest officials in Pandalur united a two-week-old baby elephant with its mother. The exercise lasted a day when the officials successfully tracked the mother elephant.

“In an incredibly swift action today, #TNforesters in Pandalur in Nilgiris united a two weeks old baby elephant with the mother. The excercise which lasted the whole day successfully tracked the mother elephant and got the lost baby back to the loving care of the mother.Kudos,” she wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciated the act of the forest officials and congratulated them.

“Though we as a human being do more harm to wildlife, rescue actions like this restores faith in the humanity. Incredible act. Thank you to the entire team. Hope jumbos live a happy life in Indian forests,” commented a Twitter user.

“Kudos to Forest Deptt personnel. Ended the trauma of the baby and the mother. Keep up the good work,” said another. “Absolutely correct & timely action by forest officials otherwise d baby could have been killed by wild animals too. Bravo team,” wrote a third.

