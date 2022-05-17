Watch: Baby elephant competes with the caretaker to lay on his mattress

Elephants are arguably the most gentle and lovable of all wild animals. Their adorable interactions with humans and other animals often win over the internet.

Recently, such a video of a baby elephant competing with its caretaker has gone viral on social media. In the undated video, that was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Samrat Gowda, one can see a young elephant calf nudging a man who is lying down on what appears to be an inflatable mattress.

However, the man persists and keeps coming back to the mattress despite being displaced once. By the end of the video, both the elephant calf and the man snuggle together on the mattress, as if both have reached a compromise to share the space.

The video has been viewed over 1.8 lakh times and gathered thousands of likes.

Awww, dude that is the sweetest thing ever!! Big puppy! — Cynthia Acevedo (@Cynthia81443432) May 17, 2022

That is the sweetest thing ever . — Sharon Thompson (@shaz0202) May 10, 2022

i want the full, normal speed video. I can watch this whole day if its that long! 😊 — Raghavendra Singh (@ragusel) May 17, 2022

anything on earth more cuter than this baby elephant? <3 — Joe (@Sansterdam) May 17, 2022

All the toxicity accumulated over the entire day on twitter, vanishes when you watch such a sweet video. 😋 — Rajiv Nair (@Rajiv_Nair75) May 11, 2022

Out of this world wonderful man animal friendship — Rehan Ansari (@RehanAn72465942) May 17, 2022

What a precious, smart, determined baby. To also wanting to imitate and sleep where his guardian does. I just love positive, wonderful videos like that , it truly enlightened my day. Please keep them coming! — Grazia Sher (@SherGrazia) May 16, 2022

Since 1986, the Asian elephant has been classified as Endangered by the IUCN list. As per the 2017 elephant survey conducted by the Forest Department, India’s elephant population declined by 3,000 between 2012 – 2017. Since many elephants succumb to injuries caused by traffic and incoming trains, the government is increasingly investing in ‘elephant corridors’ that will ensure the safe passage of elephants across the country.