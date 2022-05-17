scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Watch: Baby elephant competes with the caretaker to lay on his mattress

In the undated video, that was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Samrat Gowda, one can see a young elephant calf nudging a man who is lying down on what appears to be an inflatable mattress.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 7:56:01 pm
Baby elephant fights with caretaker for mattress, elephant calf fights for mattress, cute baby elephant video, viral elephant video, Indian ExpressSince 1986, the Asian elephant has been classified as Endangered by the IUCN list.

Elephants are arguably the most gentle and lovable of all wild animals. Their adorable interactions with humans and other animals often win over the internet.

Recently, such a video of a baby elephant competing with its caretaker has gone viral on social media. In the undated video, that was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Samrat Gowda, one can see a young elephant calf nudging a man who is lying down on what appears to be an inflatable mattress.

ALSO READ |Orphaned baby elephant overcoming paralysis to walk again leaves netizens inspired

However, the man persists and keeps coming back to the mattress despite being displaced once. By the end of the video, both the elephant calf and the man snuggle together on the mattress, as if both have reached a compromise to share the space.

The video has been viewed over 1.8 lakh times and gathered thousands of likes.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “What a precious, smart, determined baby. To also wanting to imitate and sleep where his guardian does. I just love positive, wonderful videos like that, it truly enlightened my day. Please keep them coming!”

Another person remarked, “All the toxicity accumulated over the entire day on twitter, vanishes when you watch such a sweet video. ”.

Since 1986, the Asian elephant has been classified as Endangered by the IUCN list. As per the 2017 elephant survey conducted by the Forest Department, India’s elephant population declined by 3,000 between 2012 – 2017. Since many elephants succumb to injuries caused by traffic and incoming trains, the government is increasingly investing in ‘elephant corridors’ that will ensure the safe passage of elephants across the country.

