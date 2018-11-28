Toggle Menu
Babul Supriyo trolls Vodafone by taking his dog on train to boost connectivity

"I took my Puggie Eddie with me on Rajdhani hoping Vodafone network would follow him through the journey -- after all, he is their Brand Ambassador that’s what they claim in their commercials!!" he tweeted.

Babul Supriyo’s tweet left many in splits on Twitter.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo decided to troll mobile network provider Vodafone over poor connectivity with a photo of their brand ambassador: a pug.

While travelling on a Rajdhani train recently, the MoS for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises tweeted that he had taken his dog along, hoping that it would boost his phone’s network. The MP from West Bengal shared two photos of his adorable pooch, and said, “I took my Puggie Eddie with me on Rajdhani hoping Vodafone network would follow him through the journey — after all, he is their Brand Ambassador that’s what they claim in their commercials!! [sic]”.

But the endeavour proved to be futile, and he later tweeted, “Alas, it didn’t help a bit”.

Supriyo’s jibe left many in splits, but the network provider replied to his tweet with a standard response. Thanking the minister for his patience, they said they are trying to solve his concern at the earliest.

