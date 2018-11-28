Babul Supriyo trolls Vodafone by taking his dog on train to boost connectivity

Union Minister Babul Supriyo decided to troll mobile network provider Vodafone over poor connectivity with a photo of their brand ambassador: a pug.

While travelling on a Rajdhani train recently, the MoS for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises tweeted that he had taken his dog along, hoping that it would boost his phone’s network. The MP from West Bengal shared two photos of his adorable pooch, and said, “I took my Puggie Eddie with me on Rajdhani hoping Vodafone network would follow him through the journey — after all, he is their Brand Ambassador that’s what they claim in their commercials!! [sic]”.

But the endeavour proved to be futile, and he later tweeted, “Alas, it didn’t help a bit”.

I took my Puggie Eddie with me on Rajdhani hoping Vodafone network wud follow him though the journey – afterAll he is their Brand Ambassador that’s what they claim in their commercials !! Alas, it didn’t help a bit 😵😲 PS: All in Good Humour pic.twitter.com/u5H1R0IV7K — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 27, 2018

Supriyo’s jibe left many in splits, but the network provider replied to his tweet with a standard response. Thanking the minister for his patience, they said they are trying to solve his concern at the earliest.