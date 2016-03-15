Learn English to Hindi translation in Baba Sehgal’s new fanboy song, ‘Rihanna O Rihanna’

Source: YouTube Source: YouTube

Known for his quirky take on music with previous songs being named ‘Aloo ka Paratha’ and ‘Maid nai Milti’, there is very little you can’t expect from India’s original rapper, Baba Sehgal.

After a rather long hiatus, Sehgal has been on a song-releasing spree these past few months, though none compare to his hits from the 1990s. Nevertheless, the singer-rapper does take the concept of bringing up everyday issues and topics creatively through his music, quite seriously; this includes tributes as well.

His latest song ‘Rihanna O Rihanna’ is dedicated to the Barbadian singer by her ‘hardcore fan’, as Sehgal calls himself. In the song, he says he hopes to collaborate with her some day and wishes she always stays at the top. It can be inferred that the rapper would also like Rihanna to probably sing in Hindi — whenever and if ever they collaborate — since he insists on giving Hindi to English (and vice versa) translation lessons all through the song.

The lyrics of the song are nothing less than hilarious. Sample this: “Rihanna O Rihanna..police station is a thana.. wahan pe general store hai, yahan pe hai kirana.. Hindi main kehte hain kela, English main banana.”

For the rest, brace yourself.

Watch video:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App