‘Gaurav Wasan chor nahi tha’: Baba ka Dhaba owner apologises to YouTuber who shot him to fame

The Baba Ka Dhaba owner recently had to close his restaurant and return to the roadside stall once again. (Source: youtubeswadofficial, dilsefoodie/ Instagram)

In October 2020, a video of a teary old man talking about how he had no customers at his small eatery in south Delhi prompted an outpouring of support online. However, within weeks, the owner of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ Kanta Prasad filed a case against the YouTuber for allegedly swindling donations.

Now, in a u-turn, Prasad has apologised to YouTube channel Swad official’s Gaurav Wasan for the misunderstanding. In a video shared by another food blogger Karan Dua online, the octogenarian, with folded hands, said in Hindi, “Gaurav Wasan was not a thief. We never called him a thief. I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him (Wasan) but he approached us himself,’ I’d like to apologise.”

Last year, Wasan shot the widely shared video that showed Prasad talking about the lack of customers at his eatery in Malviya Nagar, following which he received donations from many corners. In November, Prasad told The Indian Express that he had only received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh from Wasan and claimed that people came in only to take selfies and his sales had not picked up due to the video.

Later, he filed a complaint against Wasan for allegedly misappropriating money and Delhi Police registered an FIR against Wasan.

“I am not saying Wasan is a criminal but I want to know the truth. I suspect he has my money, which he should return,” Prasad had said at a press conference then. Wasan, however, denied the allegations and said he had submitted all bank transaction records to the police for the investigation. Despite the controversy, Wasan continued to share more videos highlighting and drawing attention to street vendors from many places.

The apology video came after Prasad had to close the restaurant he opened in December last year. As he was back to his old roadside stall once again, Dua approached him to know more. Talking to Dua, Prasad said that while the cost of running the new establishment was around Rs 1 lakh, the income was only about Rs 30,000. Asked if he was happy to return to the very same place where he ran his business for years, the owner replied affirmatively.