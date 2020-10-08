Outpouring of support for aged couple running ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Delhi after viral video

In the video, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad shows dal, curry, parathas kept in large dishes, ready to serve at around 30 to 50 rupees per plate.

A widely shared video of a tearful aged owner of a small eatery in South Delhi, talking about how he had no customers, prompted an outpouring of support.

The video which was shared on multiple social media platforms was recorded at a small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar. In the video, the stall’s owner, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad, shows vessels containing dal, soya curry, and other dishes that are ready to serve.

When asked how much the aged couple earn in a day, Prasad says, “Earning? This is how much we’ve earned.”

He then produced a thin bundle of Rs 10 notes from a box and said that’s all they’ve earned. The couple added that they dont earn more than Rs 80, despite starting their day early.

Though they start their day at 6.30 am, the couple says that they don’t have many customers due to the lockdown. “Ever since the lockdown, life has been very difficult”, Prasad adds.

The video then shows how small the stall is. Prasad is seen wiping his tears as the video ends and the man recording the video promises to help them.

Since the video was uploaded it has been viewed over 80,000 times on YouTube alone. It also prompted an outpouring of support from people, including celebrities and political leaders, all of whom sought to support the couple.

The campaign also caused #BabaKaDhaba and #Malviya Nagar to trend on Twitter and multiple people posted images and videos of their visits to the eatery after seeing the video.

“There was no sale during COVID19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us,” says owner Kanta Prasad, overwhelmed by the response he got from people.

#WATCH: “It feels like whole India is with us. Everyone is helping us”, says Kanta Prasad, owner of #BabaKaDhabha. The stall in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar saw heavy footfall of customers after a video of the owner couple went viral. pic.twitter.com/nNpne6Arqs — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Cricketer R Ashwin, actors like Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon and Sonam Kapoor were among those who sought to help the couple.

I am not able to message you, but is there a way I can help that man?? I would like to contribute. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

Do visit if you are in Delhi! 🙏🙏 बाबा का ढाबा

Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/yEfZPx3YAG

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

Spread the word around. Wipe his tears #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/BE9cXGEnSs

— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) October 8, 2020

Hi could you please dm me details. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020

As the video went viral, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti also visited the stall.

“Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people,” he wrote.

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited “Baba Ka Dhaba” n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

To all my friends in Delhi: Please please visit baba ka dhaba for lunch. When I worked in delhi , I survived like many other young professionals on lunch from such dhabas. The food is almost always delicious and the people are all ❤ https://t.co/m2CyiJZkhP — Mohan Kumaramangalam மோகன் குமாரமங்கலம் (@MKumaramangalam) October 7, 2020

We look at kittens and baby elephants to feel happy.

Today there’s some change.

Here are two smiling faces of human beings.

They are smiling from their hearts today.

They were crying yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6jnj2aSYaM — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) October 8, 2020

Dear DB Family in Delhi.

I know we are still severely restricted in our movements – but if around Malviya Nagar – please stop by at Baba Ka Dhaba🙏🏼 https://t.co/WXXVB1NZKL — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) October 7, 2020

