Thursday, October 08, 2020
Outpouring of support for aged couple running ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Delhi after viral video

A video of the hardships being endured by the aged couple running the 'Baba Ka Dhaba' eatery in South Delhi prompted an outpouring of support on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 8, 2020 3:39:14 pm
Baba Ka Dhaba, Malviya Nagar, 80-year-old vendor couple, Dhaba, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsIn the video, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad shows dal, curry, parathas kept in large dishes, ready to serve at around 30 to 50 rupees per plate.

A widely shared video of a tearful aged owner of a small eatery in South Delhi, talking about how he had no customers, prompted an outpouring of support.

The video which was shared on multiple social media platforms was recorded at a small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar. In the video, the stall’s owner, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad, shows vessels containing dal, soya curry, and other dishes that are ready to serve.

When asked how much the aged couple earn in a day, Prasad says, “Earning? This is how much we’ve earned.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He then produced a thin bundle of Rs 10 notes from a box and said that’s all they’ve earned. The couple added that they dont earn more than Rs 80, despite starting their day early.

Though they start their day at 6.30 am, the couple says that they don’t have many customers due to the lockdown. “Ever since the lockdown, life has been very difficult”, Prasad adds.

The video then shows how small the stall is. Prasad is seen wiping his tears as the video ends and the man recording the video promises to help them.

Watch the video here:

Since the video was uploaded it has been viewed over 80,000 times on YouTube alone. It also prompted an outpouring of support from people, including celebrities and political leaders, all of whom sought to support the couple.

The campaign also caused #BabaKaDhaba and #Malviya Nagar to trend on Twitter and multiple people posted images and videos of their visits to the eatery after seeing the video.

“There was no sale during COVID19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us,” says owner Kanta Prasad, overwhelmed by the response he got from people.

Cricketer R Ashwin, actors like Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon and Sonam Kapoor were among those who sought to help the couple.

As the video went viral, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti also visited the stall.

“Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people,” he wrote.

 

