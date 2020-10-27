Elderly couple who run ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Delhi undergo free cataract surgery

The old couple was then escorted to the hospital, where after investigation, the doctors realised that their vision deteriorated due to Cataract.

After a surge in customers following a viral video on social media, the elderly couple running the small eatery Baba Ka Dhaba in South Delhi have now been offered free cataract surgery.

A Delhi-based hospital is performing cataract surgery on Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi for free after learning of their financial woes. A video of Prasad breaking down as he spoke to a food vlogger about losing business due to the pandemic earlier this month had prompted a rush of customers and offers of help.

Twitter user @VasundharaTankh tweeted a picture of the couple and wrote, “My friend’s father saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have a cataract. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today.”

My friend's father (who is a doctor) saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have cataract. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today. Thank you so much, sir!!! Touching to see the continued act of kindness ❤️🇮🇳

“When our team saw their plight we decided we had to do something about it,” said Dr Kamal Kapur, director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

The elderly couple were taken to the hospital, where upon investigation it was found that their vision deteriorated due to cataract.

“We decided to perform cataract surgery along with implantation of the latest type of Intra Ocular Lens as our way of giving them support,” Dr Kapur said.

A statement from the hospital quoted Prasad who thanked the doctors who removed the cataract.

“Our economic condition is such that we could have never afforded cataract removal in this lifetime,” Prasad was quoted as saying in the statement.

Both Prasad and his wife have undergone surgery in one eye each and are expected to undergo surgery in the other eye next week.

