Thursday, February 06, 2020
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s action packed film triggers meme fest

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 6, 2020 5:09:45 pm
The trailer of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has triggered hilarious memes on social media, hours after being released.

The action-packed movie Directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ankita Lokhande, and is the official remake of 2012 Tamil film Vettai. The film is expected to be released on March 6.

Going by the film trailer, the plot revolves around the kidnap of Deshmukh’s character Ronnie in Syria and Shroff fighting the bad guys to save his onscreen brother.

While the trailer has garnered over 8 million views on YouTube, a dialogue from it has inspired memes on social media. In a scene where Deshmukh is beaten by goons, Shroff reaches to save him and says, “Mujhpe aati hai to mai chhod deta hu, mere bhai pe aati hai to main phod deta hu (I ignore things if it involves me but if it involves my brother I go berserk).” Here, take a look:

Did you think these memes are funny? Tell us in the comments section below.

