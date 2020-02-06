Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s action packed film triggers meme fest

The action-packed movie Directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ankita Lokhande and is the official remake of 2012 Tamil film Vettai. The action-packed movie Directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ankita Lokhande and is the official remake of 2012 Tamil film Vettai.

The trailer of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has triggered hilarious memes on social media, hours after being released.

The action-packed movie Directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ankita Lokhande, and is the official remake of 2012 Tamil film Vettai. The film is expected to be released on March 6.

Going by the film trailer, the plot revolves around the kidnap of Deshmukh’s character Ronnie in Syria and Shroff fighting the bad guys to save his onscreen brother.

While the trailer has garnered over 8 million views on YouTube, a dialogue from it has inspired memes on social media. In a scene where Deshmukh is beaten by goons, Shroff reaches to save him and says, “Mujhpe aati hai to mai chhod deta hu, mere bhai pe aati hai to main phod deta hu (I ignore things if it involves me but if it involves my brother I go berserk).” Here, take a look:

Whenever i see Bubble wraps :#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/V1gnzeLNNf — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 6, 2020

Everyone : Diwali pe pathake ban hai ,

It’s not eco-friendly 😒 Le me : #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/ZXplPM5hXL — Anuj Manocha (@Anujmanocha) February 6, 2020

Indian Dads after each result of their not so brilliant kid: #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/0N5JqG3oOu — Tanmayyy🚫 (@agrwal_tanmay) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer

Client asking designer to explain importance of shapes in the background. Designer on laptop: pic.twitter.com/d0i8aCnFl3 — Tina Tengra ❄️ (@tinatengra07) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer When Your Bestfriends Hanging Out Without You And Post Pictures On Instagram pic.twitter.com/kLsF391doD — Aadesh💕 (@memesbyaadesh) February 6, 2020

Did you think these memes are funny? Tell us in the comments section below.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.