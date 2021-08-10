Ahead of independence day, govt invites videos of people singing the national anthem

Each participant will get a certificate on completion of the process. (Source: rashtragaan.in)

To celebrate 75 years of independence and commemorate it as ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the Government of India has called upon people to submit videos of them singing the national anthem.

Individuals or groups can register on the official website, rashtragaan.in, and upload their videos. According to the website, a compilation of the uploaded videos of the National Anthem will be shown live on August 15, 2021.

The official YouTube page of MyGov India also shared a video titled ‘Let Us Sing The National Anthem’, giving step-by-step details about the government initiative and how people can participate.

Watch the video here:

After selecting their preferred language and filling a basic form, the individuals can upload their video to participate in the competition. Each participant will get a certificate on completion of the process.