Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana tweets about ‘chhena poda’, gets response from Odisha Tourism

Ayushmann Khurrana was in Odisha earlier this week to perform at the Jajpur Mahotsav.

Ayushmann Khurrana chhena poda

One of the most popular dishes from Odisha is the sweet delicacy chhena poda, which translates to baked cheese in Odia. This humble dessert, made of a mix of cottage cheese, semolina, and sugar, has recently found a new fan in actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Khurrana, 38, was in Odisha earlier this week to perform at the Jajpur Mahotsav. On Wednesday, Khurrana tweeted a photo of chhena poda and wrote, “The dark side of chena poda successfully dilutes the dark side of mine.”

This praise for the Odia delicacy soon gathered over 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user remarked, “My favorite. Used to be my go to sweets during my one-year stay in Odisha. #ChenaPoda”. Another person said, “It’s heartening to see the delicacy make it’s way to stardom. @ayushmannk”.

Even Odisha Tourism retweeted Khurrana’s post and wrote, “Thanks @ayushmannk we believe our USP is our uniqueness, be it our cuisine or destination. Hope you had a chance to look around & enjoyed your stay here. We look forward to welcome you again.”

Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza's works in India and France
Unpacking Air India's mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

As per local lore, Sudarshan Sahu, a sweet maker from Dasapalla, is credited with accidentally inventing chhena poda when he forgot sweetened chenna (cottage cheese) in a still-warm oven overnight. In the morning, he found that the cottage cheese was baked into a pleasant dish. He then made some modifications to it and created what is now called chhena poda.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:39 IST
