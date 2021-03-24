Axar Patel thanks Anand Mahindra for donning ‘Axar shades’, but latter’s reply wins the Internet

With the Indian cricket team giving a tough time to the visitors in the ongoing series, business tycoon Anand Mahindra attributed a bit of the success to his lucky charm—a pair of sunglasses. As the Men in Blue won both the Test and T20I series, he celebrated with a selfie, donning a cool pair of ‘Axar shades’. Even the cricketer was touched by the gesture. However, it was Mahindra response that stole the show later.

During the Test series, when Axar Patel won hearts with his terrific performance on the field, the Mahindra Group’s chairman had taken to Twitter to say he purchased the same pair worn by the bowler. Patel had a bagged five-wicket haul during the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He had also picked up his maiden fifer in the second Test of the series in Chennai.

Calling it his “good luck charm”, the businessman even claimed to wear it indoors and watch the T20 matches.

Now, as fans requested proof of him wearing the trendy eye gear, as he promised, he shared a selfie. “OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades…My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth,” he wrote in a tweet.

Touched by the gesture, the 27-year-old thanked him for his support saying: “The shades look really cool on you, Sir.”

The shades look really cool on you, Sir. Thank you so much for the support 🙏🏻 https://t.co/jkbBk9BwWi — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) March 22, 2021

Not just Patel, even netizens loved how good he looked with the eccentric eye accessory. But in the end, the 65-year-old stole the show with his humility. Reacting to the Indian cricketer’s message, Mahindra wrote: “Unfortunately they won’t magically give me the talent you possess! @akshar2026,” with a few folded hands emoji.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Unfortunately they won’t magically give me the talent you possess! @akshar2026 https://t.co/FS9lqi5bi4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 23, 2021

Netizens loved Mahindra’s response and many joked that Patel too doesn’t possess his sense of humour and wit, and praised him for his humbleness. Here’s how netizens reacted:

Absolutely sir .. you never spin but only bowl straight !! 😉😉 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 23, 2021

But energy and hunger for seeing INDIA WINNING is same @anandmahindra sir♨️♨️ — Pranay Kumar (@Pranay_KSingh) March 23, 2021

Sir ji aur kitna rulao gaye ☹️ — N.S.Slathia 🇮🇳 (@Nirdoshss) March 23, 2021

Modesty at its best…! — Hemant H.Nesarikar (@hemantmjk) March 23, 2021

Sir both r talented on their respective fields. — Satya Prakash (@SatyaPr44157512) March 23, 2021

But you are the master in your field Sir 😊 …and the shades look good on you too 😃 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) March 23, 2021

But you are the master in your field Sir 😊 …and the shades look good on you too 😃 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) March 23, 2021

Ek hi to dil hai sir. Kitne baat jeetoge?? — Kunal (@oranjeandgrapes) March 23, 2021

Very down to earth you are sir 👍👍👍 — Nate (@ChetanN04267171) March 23, 2021