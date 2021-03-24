scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Axar Patel thanks Anand Mahindra for donning ‘Axar shades’, but latter’s reply wins the Internet

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 24, 2021 2:14:51 pm
axar patel, anand mahindra, axar shades, axar patel sunglasses, anand mahindra axar patel sunglass, viral news, cricket news, indian expressMahindra had bought the sunglasses after India Test series win.

With the Indian cricket team giving a tough time to the visitors in the ongoing series, business tycoon Anand Mahindra attributed a bit of the success to his lucky charm—a pair of sunglasses. As the Men in Blue won both the Test and T20I series, he celebrated with a selfie, donning a cool pair of ‘Axar shades’. Even the cricketer was touched by the gesture. However, it was Mahindra response that stole the show later.

During the Test series, when Axar Patel won hearts with his terrific performance on the field, the Mahindra Group’s chairman had taken to Twitter to say he purchased the same pair worn by the bowler. Patel had a bagged five-wicket haul during the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He had also picked up his maiden fifer in the second Test of the series in Chennai.

Calling it his “good luck charm”, the businessman even claimed to wear it indoors and watch the T20 matches.

Now, as fans requested proof of him wearing the trendy eye gear, as he promised, he shared a selfie. “OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades…My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth,” he wrote in a tweet.

Touched by the gesture, the 27-year-old thanked him for his support saying: “The shades look really cool on you, Sir.”

Not just Patel, even netizens loved how good he looked with the eccentric eye accessory. But in the end, the 65-year-old stole the show with his humility. Reacting to the Indian cricketer’s message, Mahindra wrote: “Unfortunately they won’t magically give me the talent you possess! @akshar2026,” with a few folded hands emoji.

Netizens loved Mahindra’s response and many joked that Patel too doesn’t possess his sense of humour and wit, and praised him for his humbleness. Here’s how netizens reacted:

