Aww-dorable video of dog attending 2019 IIFA Awards goes viral

While the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 concluded on September 18 in Mumbai, an adorable video of an unexpected guest at the event has gone viral on social media.

Shared by actor Aditi Bhatia on her Instagram account is a short clip of a dog attentively sitting and listening to the 19-year-old. In the viral clip, which has been viewed over six lakh times, Bhatia introduces the friendly canine as the “cutest of all” and then goes on to interview him.

Watch the video here:

“Hello sir, How are you?” she asks the dog as he extends his paw to greet her. While Bhatia continues to pretend to ask the dog about the event, he remains nonchalant throughout the video.