Desi users are awarding people Olympic gold medals for weird non-sporting events in this latest meme

What catches the attention of desi Twitter users is hard to gauge. If you thought it’s only new posters of movies and trailers of films, then you are wrong. Desi users often spend time to unearth old photos be it from a movie scene or any random pic and give it a hilarious twist. Latest meme dominating the Indian Twitterverse is where they are trolling personalities by photoshopping their faces onto a photo of a man adorned with many gold medals at Olympics.

The original photo is of American swimmer Michael Phelps from 2008 Beijing Olympics when the star athlete bagged record-breaking eight gold medals. Twitterati have wittily and sarcastically interpreted it as winning gold if a certain non-sporting event was an Olympic game. Like “if best meme material was an Olympic sport” then it would surely be won by Anushka Sharma. Get the drill? Sample these below.

If being “best meme material” was an Olympic sport pic.twitter.com/zYu8Vk4FBq — Junglee (@Junglee027) September 11, 2018

* If launching star kids was a sport in Olympics* pic.twitter.com/TH1PTr4LrK — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) September 11, 2018

if “singing sad song” was an olympic sport. pic.twitter.com/JTnaWHpzh4 — shubham singh thakur (@asli_thakur) September 11, 2018

If bringing people back to life was a sport. pic.twitter.com/oqPjWMZ3K5 — Angoor Stark 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) September 11, 2018

If having troubles in life was an Olympic sport! pic.twitter.com/wx83oTdYAf — Himanshu G. (@_HimanshuG) September 11, 2018

* If winning all ICC trophies was a game * pic.twitter.com/w6Ax7NpqXW — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) September 11, 2018

If “logo ko hasa hasake maarna” was an Olympic sport.@Bhuvan_Bam pic.twitter.com/lEgt5wIC17 — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) September 11, 2018

If kissing was an olympic sport. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Np04TXCHPf — Wahid Syed 🇮🇳 (@wahidsyed99) September 11, 2018

If copying jokes was a sport. pic.twitter.com/LnyKLOy3II — Sagarika Ghost (@abhinavverma199) September 12, 2018

If footpath driving was an Olympic sport pic.twitter.com/TuFCBG95i9 — Aapla शौकीन (@AamButShaukin) September 11, 2018

If chewing Vimal was a sport pic.twitter.com/ctzDLferpd — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 11, 2018

if “Roop badalna” was an olympic sport pic.twitter.com/Oo6jfGArij — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) September 11, 2018

