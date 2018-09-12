Follow Us:
Desi users are awarding people Olympic gold medals for weird non-sporting events in this latest meme

From politicians to actors, cricketers and even directors, desi users on Twitter started a new meme-fest by photoshopping an old photo of Michael Phelps when he set a record by winning eight gold medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2018 9:35:28 pm
funny memes, if this was olympics sport meme, michael phelps beijing olympics gold, odd news, latest indian memes, indian express, viral news From singers to actors, desi users on Twitter have not left anyone out.
What catches the attention of desi Twitter users is hard to gauge. If you thought it’s only new posters of movies and trailers of films, then you are wrong. Desi users often spend time to unearth old photos be it from a movie scene or any random pic and give it a hilarious twist. Latest meme dominating the Indian Twitterverse is where they are trolling personalities by photoshopping their faces onto a photo of a man adorned with many gold medals at Olympics.

The original photo is of American swimmer Michael Phelps from 2008 Beijing Olympics when the star athlete bagged record-breaking eight gold medals. Twitterati have wittily and sarcastically interpreted it as winning gold if a certain non-sporting event was an Olympic game. Like “if best meme material was an Olympic sport” then it would surely be won by Anushka Sharma. Get the drill? Sample these below.

Have a funnier caption in mind? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

