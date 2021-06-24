scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Aviation Minister’s reply to ‘lighten the mood’ on Navi Mumbai airport naming leaves netizens in splits

As there has been a lot of uproar surrounding the naming of the Navi Mumbai airport in Maharashtra, the Union Minister engaged in a tweet which suggested that the upcoming airport can be named 'Bantacruz', referring to Santa Banta jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 4:04:44 pm
navi mumbai airport, navi mumbai airport naming, Hardeep Singh Puri, aviation minister navi mumbai airport naming, aviation minister funny tweets, viral news, funny news, indian expressMany praised the minister for his sense of humour.

Amid the trying times of coronavirus pandemic, we could all use a bit of humour. And spreading some smiles on Twitter is Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who decided to “lighten the mood a bit” by joining in on a Santa Banta joke on the microblogging site. Now, the minister’s candid post has left many laughing online.

As there has been a lot of uproar surrounding the naming of the Navi Mumbai airport in Maharashtra, the Union Minister engaged with a tweet which suggested that the upcoming airport can be named ‘Bantacruz’.

His reply was to an old tweet from 2019 by singer-actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who jokingly had said that Banta sent a letter to the Aviation Minister requesting the airport be named after him, as his brother Santa already has one named after him! The minister sharing the screenshot of the tweet admitted that the Ministry of Civil Aviation receives many requests for naming and renaming of existing and airports under construction.

“To lighten the mood a bit, I want to inform my friend Banta that his formal proposal has not yet been received by us!” the minister quipped.

The sweet reply by the minister left netizens in splits online. Many praised his sense of humour, including the actor-singer who had tweeted the original post. As the tweet garnered attention online, others joined in the fun with their own requests.

Puri’s tweet comes at a time when locals have been protesting over the naming of the under-construction Navi Mumbai airport after late socialist leader D B Patil. Amid speculation of protests on June 24 against naming, where local groups have called to gherao the CIDCO office, the Navi Mumbai police has made massive security arrangements in the city and deployed police personnel to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

