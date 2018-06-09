This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ scene featuring Black Panther and Hulk sets ‘desi’ memes in motion

When Black Panther and Hulk’s meeting was twisted into hilarious memes. (Source: Twitter) When Black Panther and Hulk’s meeting was twisted into hilarious memes. (Source: Twitter)

Avengers: Infinity War seems to have broken all records as the greatest superhero crossover and struck the right chord with fans all across the world. While it triggered a Avengers: Infinity War–Baahubali 2 meme series, many movie buffs created hilarious spoofs with scenes from the film. Now, another clip from the Marvel movie has garnered desi meme-makers’ attention.

Remember the scene between Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Wakanda’s King T’Challa? Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther tells the former, “We don’t do that here”. Well, that scene is now fodder for desi memes and people seem to have twisted the dialogue in funny contexts. Although some took the sarcastic route to roast celebrities, the current caption contest has left everyone in splits.

Sample these.

Employee: What about our appraisal letters? HR: pic.twitter.com/oxSdeyvm5R — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 9, 2018

Acting skills dekh ke lo industry me. Bollywood : pic.twitter.com/VMftsivdDX — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) June 9, 2018

“Humara beta bada hokar doctor ya engineer banega” Marwadi: pic.twitter.com/uhFoEMACyW — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) June 8, 2018

When someone from Facebook joins Twitter and starts Liking all the Tweets pic.twitter.com/vNyQy9YOtb — Vaibhav… (@lamevaibhav) June 8, 2018

*Stand in a queue and wait for your turn patiently* Desi people – pic.twitter.com/JGt6wrKgGP — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) June 8, 2018

Me : Khush raha kar yaar Arijit: pic.twitter.com/TSRmD4KQcO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 8, 2018

“Bhaiya sabji ke saath dhaniya mirch to free do” Marwadi: pic.twitter.com/ykC7Gvu66j — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) June 8, 2018

When asked to cheer for sports other than Cricket .. Indians: pic.twitter.com/NPNskeUr3Q — Chandler Kumar Singh (@VoDekhoEngineer) June 8, 2018

*Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most respected sportsperson globally* Part time Indian Cricket fans on Twitter : pic.twitter.com/udZoh6bkOF — Tabrez (@its_tabrez_) June 8, 2018

Arjun Tendulkar: Papa match kaise jeetate hai? Sachin: pic.twitter.com/NKWnr8IVJD — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) June 8, 2018

* Road trips *

Friend – yar tu hamesha humko wait karwake gaadi kyu saaf karta hai. Ye kaam tu pehle bhi karr sakta tha. pic.twitter.com/gH9Ac8YuS2 — प्रsaद (@Falana_Dimka) June 10, 2018

When I say Aunty aaj Coffee Peete hain pic.twitter.com/zfscqmlIND — Chotu Sarcastic🔥 (@mrtiwarijee) June 10, 2018

This is not the only clip that grabbed the attention of desi trolls. Earlier this week, Twitterati started a similar series using a clip from a mythological film and expressed their feelings about random things. Not to forget the hilarious interpretation of Ranbir Kapoor’s dialogue from his upcoming film Sanju and Daisy Shah’s viral line from Race 3. Bollywood or Hollywood, it seems there is no escape from Indian meme-makers.

