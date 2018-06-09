Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ scene featuring Black Panther and Hulk sets ‘desi’ memes in motion

Remember the scene in 'Avengers: Infinity War' between Hulk and Black Panther aka King T’Challa — where the latter says, “We don’t do that here”. The scene has been twisted into funny memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 6:58:01 pm
funny memes, desi meme, avengers infinity war, black panther hulk scene, funny indian memes, desi caption contest, viral news When Black Panther and Hulk’s meeting was twisted into hilarious memes. (Source: Twitter)
Avengers: Infinity War seems to have broken all records as the greatest superhero crossover and struck the right chord with fans all across the world. While it triggered a Avengers: Infinity WarBaahubali 2 meme series, many movie buffs created hilarious spoofs with scenes from the film. Now, another clip from the Marvel movie has garnered desi meme-makers’ attention.

Remember the scene between Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Wakanda’s King T’Challa? Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther tells the former, “We don’t do that here”. Well, that scene is now fodder for desi memes and people seem to have twisted the dialogue in funny contexts. Although some took the sarcastic route to roast celebrities, the current caption contest has left everyone in splits.

Sample these.

This is not the only clip that grabbed the attention of desi trolls. Earlier this week, Twitterati started a similar series using a clip from a mythological film and expressed their feelings about random things. Not to forget the hilarious interpretation of Ranbir Kapoor’s dialogue from his upcoming film Sanju and Daisy Shah’s viral line from Race 3. Bollywood or Hollywood, it seems there is no escape from Indian meme-makers.

