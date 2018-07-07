One man’s tweets help police rescue 26 minor girls from train; Tweeple laud passenger

The tweet alereted officials not only in Gorakhpur but also in Lucknow as they all plunged into action to save the girls. (Representational image/file photo) The tweet alereted officials not only in Gorakhpur but also in Lucknow as they all plunged into action to save the girls. (Representational image/file photo)

Thanks to a vigilant passenger, 26 minor girls were rescued from a suspected human-trafficking gang by railway officials and the police. The passenger travelling by Avadh Express sent out an SOS tweet asking railways to help and take necessary measures after he spotted the girls crying in a compartment.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Boston commuters get together to free woman’s leg caught between train and platform

On July 5, Twitter user, Adarsh Shrivastava (@AdarshS74227065 ) onboard on S5 of the Muzaffarpur-Bandra Avadh Express, grew concerned looking at a group of uncomfortable girls. He quickly posted a tweet with details of the train’s location and next two stops tagging Prime Mnister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

subject to human trafficking )my current station is Hari Nagar my next station is BAGAHA and then Gorakhpur.kindly help them out. Please help.@RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @PMOIndia @narendramodi @rajnathsingh — Adarsh Shrivastava (@AdarshS74227065) July 5, 2018

The Railways responded quickly alerting GRP and RPF. At Kapatanagaj station, RPF staff in normal clothes boarded the train and escorted the minors till Gorakhpur, where the girls were deboarded and taken to Gorakhpur police station. The men responsible were subsequently arrested.

When the children couldn’t provide details about their names and addresses, Childline — — a helpline number for children in distress by the Ministry of Women and Child Development — along with the anti-trafficking unit were alerted.

ALSO READ | Man rescues visually-challenged person who fell on subway tracks; earns respect online

And after a few rounds of questioning, the families of the minors were finally informed about their whereabouts.

2/2 परिजनों को सुचना दी गयी है I परिजनों के आने के बाद विधिक कार्यवाई अमल में लायी जाएगी — DSC/RPF/LJN (@dscrpfljn) July 5, 2018

Action is happening. Thank you sir for your quick response.🙏 — Adarsh Shrivastava (@AdarshS74227065) July 5, 2018

The good Samaritan created a new Twitter account to alert the police and to help the children. His brave gesture has created a huge buzz on the micro-blogging site with Netizens praising and thanking him.

I request honorable PM @narendramodi ji to honour @AdarshS74227065 with award pic.twitter.com/FaDTih2iRS — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 6, 2018

Great job.

Salute to Adarsh Shrivastava.

Govt. of India or Indian Railways should honour Mr. Shrivastava with the award. https://t.co/GSBShATfbL — राष्ट्रवादी भारतीय 🇮🇳🔱🔱🔱 (@Krish65633954) July 7, 2018

There is still hope for the world when such things happen. Well done Adarsh Shrivastava! https://t.co/bf68uy4diM — Sukanya Badri (@SukanyaBadri) July 7, 2018

This is the best possible way to use our social media, inspiration to all and salute to adarsh Shrivastava, we all proud of you 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7Zxz2cQBAN — VIPUL (@shri_vipul) July 6, 2018

Congratulations Adarsh Shrivastava @AdarshS74227065 You saved 25 girls 👭. Salutes. 🙏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 If everybody is as vigilant as you & govt/police responds, crime rate will decrease. Thanks to @RailMinIndia responding quickly. — ajitsinh Jagirdar #Translator #अनुवादक 🇮🇳 (@AjitsinhJagirda) July 6, 2018

Mr. Adarsh saved the life of 25 girls and all bcoz of his smart move. He tweeted to Rail Ministry, Piyush Goyal , PMO and then action happended very quickly…

Salute to this unsung hero 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#ChangeBeginsFromYourOwnDoorSteps — Vikesh Shanti Sharma (@vikeshsharma167) July 6, 2018

This is his first tweet from this account. He created a Twitter account to reach out to authorities and saved 25 girls’ lives. He’s a hero. Taking lesson from ⁦@AdarshS74227065⁩ and making sure I’ll never stay quiet if I suspect a crime taking place. pic.twitter.com/yJFhj4afma — Nirwa Sharma (@nirwamehta) July 6, 2018

“26 girls were found with two men, aged 22 and 55 years. All of them are from West Champaran in Bihar. The girls were being taken from Narkatikyaganj to Idgah. When questioned the girls were unable to answer anything convincingly, so they have been handed over to the child welfare committee. The girls are believed to be between the ages of 10 and 14 years,” a statement from RPF said, according to PTI.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd