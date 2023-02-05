Watch: This autorickshaw is designed like a luxury car

Autorickshaws are a unique public transport feature in India. Many drivers often decorate their three-wheelers in vibrant colours and upgrade them with added features.

Now, a video of a transformed autorickshaw is going viral. On Saturday, business magnate Harsh Goenka shared a video that showed a humble autorickshaw designed as a luxury vehicle. The roofless vehicle has been fitted with shiny black exterior and plush seats.

While sharing the undated video of this customised autorickshaw, Goenka wrote, “If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost 3 wheeler taxi @NaikAvishkar”.

If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost 3 wheeler taxi @NaikAvishkar pic.twitter.com/q3pTGEV6xL — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2023

Commenting on Goenka’s tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This is looking nice & quite royal. We Indians are best & admirable in giving better shapes to many things.” Another person said, “Wow ! Indian roads wud start looking so glamorous!”.

This is not the only autorickshaw that has gone viral because of its appearance. In May 2022, Mahendra Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from Delhi, found fame after a video of a garden atop his vehicle went viral. Kumar had grown a little kitchen garden with 25 kinds of plants such as tomatoes, okra, snake gourd, and spinach on the roof of his autorickshaw. This garden, he said, protected him and the passengers from direct sunlight and also lowered the temperature inside the vehicle.