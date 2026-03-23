Delhi or London? A black-and-yellow auto-rickshaw just gave UK traffic ‘desi’ makeover; video goes viral

An ordinary day in London traffic turned into an amusing but rather unexpected sight when a man spotted an auto-rickshaw, India’s staple of everyday life in even major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, navigating through the streets.

Shared by Instagrammer Jay Dholakiya, the video shows the vehicle moving alongside regular London traffic, briefly bringing a Delhi-like vibe to the British capital. Text overlaid on the video playfully suggested that London momentarily “transformed into Delhi” as soon as the black-and-yellow auto-rickshaw entered the frame.

“UK traffic got desi update,” the caption read.

Watch here:

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The video has since gone viral, resonating with several social media users and garnering a wave of reactions. “Much needed… walking for kms i miss auto rickshaw,” a user wrote. “Hope will turn turnupside down while taking 4th exist from roundabout,” another user commented.

“It’s good for UK economy people will save money and be able to buy things,” a third user reacted. “Auto rickshaw is black and yellow so that means Mumbai MH ka auto hai wo,” a fourth user chimed in.

The origins of the auto-rickshaw date back to the 1930s in Japan. Mazda first developed the motorised three-wheeler, the Mazda-Go, for transporting goods. India’s Bajaj Auto adopted the concept and began manufacturing the vehicle in 1959.

Over the years, the auto-rickshaw has become one of the most common transportation modes in both urban and rural settings in India.