90% disability couldn’t stop him: Auto driver’s son secures IIT Madras seat

Through its ‘IIT-M for All’ initiative, the institute said Santhosh will receive in-person assistance from Tamil Nadu Volunteers during the initial stages of the programme

In 2025, 17-year-old J Santhosh missed a school trip to IIT Madras. A year later, Santhosh, who has had cerebral palsy and 90 per cent spinal muscular disability since birth, has secured admission to IIT Madras’s four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Data Science and Applications.

He earned his place after clearing the qualifying examination on his second attempt.

Santhosh’s father works as an auto driver. He first learned about the programme through the NGO Tamil Nadu Volunteers and was drawn to the course because much of it can be pursued from home, making it more accessible.

IIT Madras highlighted his achievement in a post on X, writing, “Dreams don’t always follow an easy path – but determination can take you where you aspire to be.”