90% disability couldn’t stop him: Auto driver’s son secures IIT Madras seat

In 2025, 17-year-old J Santhosh missed a school trip to IIT Madras. A year later, Santhosh, who has had cerebral palsy and 90 per cent spinal muscular disability since birth, has secured admission to IIT Madras’s four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Data Science and Applications.
He earned his place after clearing the qualifying examination on his second attempt.
Santhosh’s father works as an auto driver. He first learned about the programme through the NGO Tamil Nadu Volunteers and was drawn to the course because much of it can be pursued from home, making it more accessible.
IIT Madras highlighted his achievement in a post on X, writing, “Dreams don’t always follow an easy path – but determination can take you where you aspire to be.”
Through its ‘IIT-M for All’ initiative, the institute said Santhosh will receive in-person assistance from Tamil Nadu Volunteers during the initial stages of the programme, including training in artificial intelligence. The NGO will also cover his first-year tuition fees.
Dreams don’t always follow an easy path — but determination can take you where you aspire to be.
As reported in The Times of India, 17-year-old J Santhosh, who has 90% spinal muscular disability and cerebral palsy since birth, has secured admission to IIT Madras’ four-year BS… pic.twitter.com/y89tCIqJRL
— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) September 2, 2026
Santhosh said he came across the initiative after watching a motivational video by Hari Krishnan, Head of Social Initiatives and Outreach at IIT Madras.
“I began researching the course and discovered the ‘IITM For All’ initiative through a motivational video by Hari Krishnan, Head of Social Initiatives and Outreach at IIT Madras. The video encouraged me to explore the programme and consider an opportunity I had not previously known was available,” he told PTI.
He then contacted Tamil Nadu Volunteers, which helped him navigate the application process and prepare for the qualifier examination.
“Hari Krishnan sir also visited my home, offered guidance, and helped resolve the application-related issue. The volunteers subsequently assisted me with training and preparation for the qualifier examination,” Santhosh said.
His success came on his second attempt at the qualifiers, and he is now the only student from his class to secure a seat in IIT Madras’s BS programme.
According to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, spinal muscular atrophy is a group of inherited genetic conditions that damage motor neurons, resulting in progressive muscle weakness and muscle wasting.
Santhosh’s achievement has since drawn praise online, with several users highlighting how determination and the right support can help students overcome significant barriers.
“Some victories are measured not by how far you travel, but by how many barriers you refuse to let define you. J Santhosh’s journey from an auto driver’s family to IIT Madras is a powerful reminder that talent needs opportunity, determination needs support,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “I wish him success in his Data Science journey and hope he inspires many more young Indians to believe that their circumstances do not have to define their future.”