scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Auto driver offers candies & much more to passengers, goes viral

The auto driver, Rajesh, has put up a hanging rack with snacks, copies of Hanuman Chalisa, and sanitiser bottle, among others, for passengers inside his three-wheeler

Autorickshaw rides are usually a simple affair in India, but Rajesh, an auto driver from Bengaluru, offers his passengers more than just a ride. A picture of his auto’s simple but efficient setup has recently gone viral after a social media user posted it on Twitter.

In the now-viral picture, one can see a hanging rack made of synthetic fabric. The rack contains snacks, first aid, copies of Hanuman Chalisa, and a sanitiser bottle, among others.

ALSO READ |Watch: Delhi auto driver grows kitchen garden on vehicle’s roof

While sharing this picture, Twitter user Uttam Kashyap wrote, “Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in #Bengaluru. He kept Sanitizers,Banded, Biscuits. water Bottle and some cofey Bites chocolate for his travellers.. He told me that customer is everything for him .. Kudos to Rajesh .. he made my Friday with his unconditional gesture.”

The picture garnered over 1,000 likes since it was posted on October 28. Netizens appreciated Rajesh’s efforts to go the extra mile and make the auto ride special for the passengers. Many netizens also asked the original poster to share Rajesh’s number with them so that they can avail of his service.

Commenting on the video, a social media user said: “An enterprising person who is passionate about his job. It would have been good, had you posted his auto number. Kudos to Rajesh🙏”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

Another person said, “Unbelievable! Leave aside 3-wheelers, even the cabs of Ola, Uber, Meru, etc. don’t have anything like this considering that they charge much more! Looks like not only an honest auto owner but also a very considerate one. Hope he’s an inspiration for others.”

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 03:28:30 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu ministers, officials hold high-level meeting in view of heavy rainfall

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement