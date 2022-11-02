Auto driver offers candies & much more to passengers, goes viral

Autorickshaw rides are usually a simple affair in India, but Rajesh, an auto driver from Bengaluru, offers his passengers more than just a ride. A picture of his auto’s simple but efficient setup has recently gone viral after a social media user posted it on Twitter.

In the now-viral picture, one can see a hanging rack made of synthetic fabric. The rack contains snacks, first aid, copies of Hanuman Chalisa, and a sanitiser bottle, among others.

While sharing this picture, Twitter user Uttam Kashyap wrote, “Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in #Bengaluru. He kept Sanitizers,Banded, Biscuits. water Bottle and some cofey Bites chocolate for his travellers.. He told me that customer is everything for him .. Kudos to Rajesh .. he made my Friday with his unconditional gesture.”

The picture garnered over 1,000 likes since it was posted on October 28. Netizens appreciated Rajesh’s efforts to go the extra mile and make the auto ride special for the passengers. Many netizens also asked the original poster to share Rajesh’s number with them so that they can avail of his service.

Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in #Bengaluru.

He kept Sanitizers,Banded, Biscuits. water Bottle and some cofey Bites chocolate for his travellers.. He told me that customer is everything for him .. Kudos to Rajesh .. he made my Friday with his unconditional gesture . pic.twitter.com/40HwQSsY7H — Uttam Kashyap (@uuttamk) October 28, 2022

its really praiseworthy of Rajesh to think about passenger comforts and services. But a word of immense caution to him. What i feel is Rajesh might be a good hearted man, but there are so many of them who have other intentions. we have read and heard a numerous times about food.. — shaik (@shaik41242308) October 31, 2022

Is duniya me doh tarah ke autowale hote hai. Ek- jinko kahi bhi pucho (small ride, longer ride)sirf nahi bolenge. Dusre jo sirf ride hi nahi denge , balki bohot extra customer satisfaction bhi denge. Inki sankya nam matra hai !! Maine sirf photo dekhe hai aise autowalonke🙈 — Amruta Moghe (@MogheAmruta) October 28, 2022

Unbelievable! Leave aside 3-wheelers, even the cabs of Ola, Uber, Meru, etc. don’t have anything like this considering that they charge much more! Looks like not only an honest auto owner but also a very considerate one. Hope he’s an inspiration for others. https://t.co/X6lN1DZOYg — Ramana (@CRamanaKumar) October 28, 2022

An enterprising person who is passionate about his job. It would have been good, had you posted his auto number. Kudos to Rajesh🙏 https://t.co/f9IEvfa50Z — jjs gandhi (@jjsgandhi) October 29, 2022

Congrats Rajesh Avare,..Let public appreciate the honest Auto men with their name and Mobile number if they permit. This will help a lot and public will be more than happy to engage them.. — venugopal (@ksvenu247) October 28, 2022

