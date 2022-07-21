scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Watch: Auto driver dances in the middle of the waterlogged street

The identity of the auto driver shown in the viral video is not known.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 5:50:31 pm
Auto driver dancing in middle of the road, auto driver dancing in flooded street, Auto driver dancing video viral, waterlogging india, Indian ExpressThe video gathered over one lakh likes on Sunil Grover’s Instagram profile.

Come monsoon and it does not take long for the streets of India to get waterlogged. These flooded streets can frustrate any driver, especially when their vehicle gets stuck on the way.

However, a recent video that is going viral on social media shows that not all people react with frustration when faced with poor infrastructure and heavy rains.

ALSO READ |Watch: Delhi auto driver grows kitchen garden on vehicle’s roof

Sunday, famous Indian actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover posted an undated video on his Instagram account that showed an auto driver driving across a flooded road when his vehicle comes to a halt. It appears that the auto was stuck in the waterlogged road.

Next, instead of asking for help or pushing his vehicle, the man gets out of the auto and starts dancing in the middle of the road. The identity of the man in the video is not known.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

It is unclear where the video was shot and who recorded it but the odd, yet joyful act of the auto driver is winning hearts online.

The video gathered over one lakh likes on Sunil Grover’s Instagram profile. Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Very nice way to release stress….”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

This is not the only video that went viral because it shows people dancing in the unlikeliest of places. Earlier this month a video went viral that showed a group of youngsters dancing to the music of a truck’s horn in the middle of a road.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime

As Centre points finger at Telangana finances, TRS says 'politically motivated'

As Centre points finger at Telangana finances, TRS says 'politically motivated'

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell
Watch

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement