Watch: Auto driver dances in the middle of the waterlogged street

July 21, 2022 5:50:31 pm
Come monsoon and it does not take long for the streets of India to get waterlogged. These flooded streets can frustrate any driver, especially when their vehicle gets stuck on the way.
However, a recent video that is going viral on social media shows that not all people react with frustration when faced with poor infrastructure and heavy rains.
Sunday, famous Indian actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover posted an undated video on his Instagram account that showed an auto driver driving across a flooded road when his vehicle comes to a halt. It appears that the auto was stuck in the waterlogged road.
Next, instead of asking for help or pushing his vehicle, the man gets out of the auto and starts dancing in the middle of the road. The identity of the man in the video is not known.
View this post on Instagram
It is unclear where the video was shot and who recorded it but the odd, yet joyful act of the auto driver is winning hearts online.
The video gathered over one lakh likes on Sunil Grover’s Instagram profile. Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Very nice way to release stress….”.
This is not the only video that went viral because it shows people dancing in the unlikeliest of places. Earlier this month a video went viral that showed a group of youngsters dancing to the music of a truck’s horn in the middle of a road.
