Monday, May 24, 2021
This Kerala autorickshaw driver has ferried almost 500 patients in his makeshift ambulance

51-year-old Premachandran from Vellur near Payyannur, Kerala has ferried nearly 500 patients till now in his autorickshaw that is doubling up as an ambulance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2021 5:16:26 pm
Auto rickshaw ambulance, Auto driver ambulance, Kerala man, Covid-19 warriors, Frontline workers, Covid-19, Auto ambulance, Kerala man auto-rickshaw ambulance, Payyannur, Vellur, Trending news, India Express news, Good newsMany who came across the news lauded the 51-year-old for his noble gesture.

After Mumbai based teacher’s makeshift ambulance and Dal Lake’s floating ambulance service, an auto-driver in Kerala is winning praise online for ferrying Covid positive patients to the hospitals in his autorickshaw, which seems to be doubling up as an ambulance.

According to news agency ANI, 51-year-old Premachandran from Vellur near Payyannur, Kerala has ferried nearly 500 patients till now in his makeshift ambulance.

Premachandran was first tasked with transporting a pregnant woman with Covid symptoms to the hospital. After this, he said that he has been regularly getting calls to ferry patients to the hospital, adding that local authorities have helped him connect with such patients.

“Asha workers and local authorities gave me trips of those who were in need of medical assistance. Trips increased during the lockdown,” Premachandran told ANI. The auto driver said that after each trip, he disinfects his auto.

Take a look here:

People have lauded the 51-year-old for his noble gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, a Bhopal man also won praise online after he modified his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance to meet the shortage of emergency response vehicles due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in his locality.

