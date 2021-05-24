This Kerala autorickshaw driver has ferried almost 500 patients in his makeshift ambulance

Many who came across the news lauded the 51-year-old for his noble gesture.

After Mumbai based teacher’s makeshift ambulance and Dal Lake’s floating ambulance service, an auto-driver in Kerala is winning praise online for ferrying Covid positive patients to the hospitals in his autorickshaw, which seems to be doubling up as an ambulance.

According to news agency ANI, 51-year-old Premachandran from Vellur near Payyannur, Kerala has ferried nearly 500 patients till now in his makeshift ambulance.

Premachandran was first tasked with transporting a pregnant woman with Covid symptoms to the hospital. After this, he said that he has been regularly getting calls to ferry patients to the hospital, adding that local authorities have helped him connect with such patients.

“Asha workers and local authorities gave me trips of those who were in need of medical assistance. Trips increased during the lockdown,” Premachandran told ANI. The auto driver said that after each trip, he disinfects his auto.

Take a look here:

Kerala | A 51-year-old autorickshaw driver from Vellur, Kannur offered 500+ rides to people with #COVID19 symptoms to hospitals “Asha workers & local authorities gave me trips of those who were in need of medical assistance. Trips increased during lockdown,” says Premachandran pic.twitter.com/rUrQYUzmbo — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

People have lauded the 51-year-old for his noble gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Hats off to the noble gesture 🙏 — S K Pandey (@pintoopandey) May 23, 2021

Long live sir 🙏 — a nominated person (@9864ae2319514ab) May 23, 2021

Recently, a Bhopal man also won praise online after he modified his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance to meet the shortage of emergency response vehicles due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in his locality.