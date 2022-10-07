scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Australian woman grooves to Haryanvi music with Indian husband. Watch video

The duo's energetic performance is delightful to watch.

Australian woman dances to haryanvi music, australian woman dance, haryanvi music, australian couple, indian expressNetizens loved the couple's performance and praises poured in the comments section.

Interracial relationships blend different cultures and music often holds a special place in uniting people. Now Haryanvi music has struck a chord with netizens as an Australian woman grooved to it with her Indian husband.

A video clip featuring the couple’s dance has gone viral and raked up more than 89,000 likes on Instagram. The woman clad in a peach salwar suit is seen holding her husband’s hand, coming forward and making moves to Haryanvi music. The duo’s energetic performance is delightful to watch. “World Famous Haryanvi” is heard in the background.

ALSO READ |‘Kacha Badam’ gets Haryanvi twist, netizens groove to feet-tapping tune

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Loveleen Vats (@loveleenvats)

Netizens loved the couple’s performance and praises poured in as comments. An instagram user wrote, “you guys nailed it.” Another wrote, “love you bhaiya ji and bhabhi ji.” A third user commented, “Desi look good love court# curta pajma# haryana# haryanvi#.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

Since being shared on August 20, the clip has garnered more than 1.3 million views on Instagram. The Instagram account loveleenvats is replete with the couple’s videos–from Independence Day greetings to cute acting clips.
In June, an African American man melted hearts online as he pronounced wedding vows in his bride’s native language—Malayalam. The sweet moment left the bride emotional. The groom switched to Malayalam after reading a verse in English. Another video of the groom understanding Malayalam spoken by the bride’s mother also won hearts online.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 07:05:16 pm
Next Story

Rakul Preet Singh’s nutritionist recommends this beverage that works as a decongestant, strengthens immunity

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement