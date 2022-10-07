Australian woman grooves to Haryanvi music with Indian husband. Watch video

Interracial relationships blend different cultures and music often holds a special place in uniting people. Now Haryanvi music has struck a chord with netizens as an Australian woman grooved to it with her Indian husband.

A video clip featuring the couple’s dance has gone viral and raked up more than 89,000 likes on Instagram. The woman clad in a peach salwar suit is seen holding her husband’s hand, coming forward and making moves to Haryanvi music. The duo’s energetic performance is delightful to watch. “World Famous Haryanvi” is heard in the background.

Watch the video here:

Netizens loved the couple’s performance and praises poured in as comments. An instagram user wrote, “you guys nailed it.” Another wrote, “love you bhaiya ji and bhabhi ji.” A third user commented, “Desi look good love court# curta pajma# haryana# haryanvi#.”

Since being shared on August 20, the clip has garnered more than 1.3 million views on Instagram. The Instagram account loveleenvats is replete with the couple’s videos–from Independence Day greetings to cute acting clips.

In June, an African American man melted hearts online as he pronounced wedding vows in his bride’s native language—Malayalam. The sweet moment left the bride emotional. The groom switched to Malayalam after reading a verse in English. Another video of the groom understanding Malayalam spoken by the bride’s mother also won hearts online.