Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Australian woman breaks world record with perfect archery shot using feet

Shannen Jones made a perfect archery shot from a distance of 18.27 metre by just using her feet.

Nailing a perfect archery shot is a hard thing to do in itself. Shannen Jones from Australia’s Gold Coast has managed to ace this task by using her feet while doing a handstand.

Jones, who has been practising foot archery for over six years now, recently created a world record for ‘farthest arrow shot using feet’ when she managed to shoot an arrow at the centre of the target from a distance of 18.27 metre (59 feet and 11 inch).

On January 12, Jones shared a video that documented her Guinness World Records attempt. She wrote, “I broke the Guinness World Record for the longest distance handstand foot archery shot! ”.

Jones’s video has so far gathered over 4.9 lakh views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Wow, that must have taken a lot of practice and determination to achieve such an impressive feat!”. Another person said, “That’s impressive. As an archer and someone teaching his kids archery, that level of skill is highly impressive and the GWR is well deserved. Hard work, training and dedication is vital for success. Congratulations and well done.”

Before Jones, the same record was held by Brittany Walsh in 2021. Walsh, a professional gymnast, managed to shoot a perfect arrow with her feet from a distance of 12.31 metre.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 14:15 IST
