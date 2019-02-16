Toggle Menu
Australian Police uses 2.0 meme and Rajinikanth fans can’t keep calmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/australian-police-use-2-0-meme-and-rajinikanth-fans-cant-keep-calm-5587283/

Australian Police uses 2.0 meme and Rajinikanth fans can’t keep calm

Derby Polie in Western Australia recently conducted a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test on a drunk man and the results were quite hard to believe. So, while sharing the results of the test on Twitter, they referred to Rajini's 2.0 dialogue, "This is beyond science".

rajinikanth meme, Australia police rajini memes, 2 point 0 memes, rajinikanth 2.0 memes, this is beyond science memes, viral news, indian express,
The meme used by Derby Police left Rajinikanth fans in a frenzy.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s popularity is not restricted to India alone, neither are memes and GIFs featuring the actor. And when one thinks of mindboggling things, it’s quite normal to think of his movies and dialogues. So, when police in Australia came across an unbelievable finding they too couldn’t help but share a Rajinikanth meme!

Derby Polie in Western Australia recently conducted a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test on a drunk man and the results were quite hard to believe. So, while sharing the results of the test on Twitter, they referred to Rajini’s 2.0 dialogue, “This is beyond science”.

Sharing details of a breath analyser test results of a man who was guilty of drunk driving, the figure of his blood alcohol level was a whopping 0.341%! Stating that the reading “biologically shouldn’t even be possible”, the cops explained that the figure could be linked to “like driving whilst under a surgical anaesthetic or being in a coma.”

It’s not strange for the cops to use the memes, as the scene went viral as 2.0 trailer was launched and previously have been used by Mumbai Police as well!

Indian Twitterati were thrilled to see the tweet on how Thalaivar is everywhere and transcends borders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Canadian man wows the internet by recreating 'Mona Lisa' in snow
2 This kid's letter arguing why he didn't do his homework is winning the Internet
3 Pulwama attack: Amul's tribute to CRPF jawans has people very emotional