Australian Police uses 2.0 meme and Rajinikanth fans can’t keep calm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s popularity is not restricted to India alone, neither are memes and GIFs featuring the actor. And when one thinks of mindboggling things, it’s quite normal to think of his movies and dialogues. So, when police in Australia came across an unbelievable finding they too couldn’t help but share a Rajinikanth meme!

Derby Polie in Western Australia recently conducted a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test on a drunk man and the results were quite hard to believe. So, while sharing the results of the test on Twitter, they referred to Rajini’s 2.0 dialogue, “This is beyond science”.

Sharing details of a breath analyser test results of a man who was guilty of drunk driving, the figure of his blood alcohol level was a whopping 0.341%! Stating that the reading “biologically shouldn’t even be possible”, the cops explained that the figure could be linked to “like driving whilst under a surgical anaesthetic or being in a coma.”

A male subject to a breath test by Derby Police this morning provided a reading that biologically shouldn’t even be possible. The male had a BAC of 0.341% which is like driving whilst under a surgical anaesthetic or being in a coma. Oh, and he has 2 prior life disqual’s 😉

#fb pic.twitter.com/roHAzHq1pv — Derby Police (@DerbyPol) February 9, 2019

It’s not strange for the cops to use the memes, as the scene went viral as 2.0 trailer was launched and previously have been used by Mumbai Police as well!

Indian Twitterati were thrilled to see the tweet on how Thalaivar is everywhere and transcends borders.

Thailaiva is an emotion….🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏 — Althaf Shaik (@AlthafS43858818) February 15, 2019

Thalaivar Superstar goes beyond borders… 😎😎😎🤘🤘🤘 https://t.co/HjUIgoPfoL — Vishnoo Vardhan (@maddyvishnoo) February 15, 2019

Rajini is omnipresent😎😎😎😎 — DINESH KUMAR SWAIN (@Dineshku89) February 15, 2019

The world itself got rajinifed 😍😍😍 — Sooraj Vasudev (@soorajvasudev) February 15, 2019