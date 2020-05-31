Australian PM makes ‘ScoMoSas’, see Narendra Modi’s reaction

The photo shared by the Australian Prime Minister quickly went viral on Twitter. (Source: @ScottMorrisonMP/ Twitter) The photo shared by the Australian Prime Minister quickly went viral on Twitter. (Source: @ScottMorrisonMP/ Twitter)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison showed off his culinary skills on Twitter when he posted a picture of him holding a tray full of “ScoMosas”, a deep fried snack he claims to have made from scratch. The triangular shaped savory, known as samosa, is usually stuffed with spicy potato filling in India. Morrison remembered his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying it’s a pity their meeting this week in via video link. “They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him.”

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney!” the Australian PM shared on Twitter sharing two photos of the dish prepared by him. Within three hours, Morrison’s tweet has been retweeted nearly eight thousand time and have close to 40 thousand likes.

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

As the tweet created a buzz online, it reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi too and he replied with a sweet message saying the popular Indian snacks prepared by Scott looks “delicious”.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

The Australian prime minister was scheduled to visit India in January but it was called off due to the devastating bushfires that raged across the country. A rescheduled visit in May had to be converted into a virtual summit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Plans are being chalked out for a virtual summit with PM Morrison in June, possibly June 4.

