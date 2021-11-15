scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Australia defeat New Zealand to win T20 World Cup title, desi fans ‘steal the show’ with memes

Although it was team Australia's maiden T20 World Cup title, it happened to be their sixth world title after winning five editions of the 50-over World Cup tournaments, making fans share memes and jokes about not giving others a chance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 10:53:21 am
t20 world cup 2021, australia vs new zealand, aus v nz, t20 world cup australia win, aus vs nz memes, cricket memes, sports news, indian expressAustralia's victory at a world cup tournament made many cricket fans nostalgic.

Australia won the the ICC T20 World Cup defeating New Zealand in the final of at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Even though India wasn’t playing, desi cricket buffs enjoyed the Sunday match sharing apt memes to sum up every moment.

Although it was team Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup title, it happened to be their sixth world title after winning five editions of the 50-over World Cup tournaments, making fans share memes and jokes about not giving others a chance. Star of the match were David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as Australia chased the target in 18.5 overs.

Desi fans, however, were left heartbroken at NZ’s loss but at the same time surprised to see ‘out-of-form’ Warner clenching the Player of the Tournament award.

Here’s how Indian fans reacted to the World Cup Finale.

