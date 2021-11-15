Australia defeat New Zealand to win T20 World Cup title, desi fans ‘steal the show’ with memes

November 15, 2021 10:53:21 am
Australia won the the ICC T20 World Cup defeating New Zealand in the final of at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Even though India wasn’t playing, desi cricket buffs enjoyed the Sunday match sharing apt memes to sum up every moment.
Although it was team Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup title, it happened to be their sixth world title after winning five editions of the 50-over World Cup tournaments, making fans share memes and jokes about not giving others a chance. Star of the match were David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as Australia chased the target in 18.5 overs.
Desi fans, however, were left heartbroken at NZ’s loss but at the same time surprised to see ‘out-of-form’ Warner clenching the Player of the Tournament award.
Here’s how Indian fans reacted to the World Cup Finale.
Australia who lost their last five bilateral series but won the WC: #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/apjwsQPPyT
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021
Captain who stands left, wins the trophy pic.twitter.com/CjUvhX39cO
— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 14, 2021
#T20WorldCupFinal
New Zealand to Australia tonight – pic.twitter.com/yDy8OiWAip
— ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) November 14, 2021
#T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/62ajBamBTV
— Bhargav Pandya (@bhargavqwer) November 14, 2021
Kuch Nahi Badla Yaar ❤️#AusVsNZ #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/GRuZusG55B
— Sachya (@sachya2002) November 14, 2021
IPL 🤝 World Cup pic.twitter.com/Ah9EzCM6yO
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 14, 2021
#NZvsAUS #AUSvNZ #ICCT20WorldCup #Champions
Well Played #Australia ..🙂 pic.twitter.com/eMZ31y8zGr
— 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) November 14, 2021
Kangaroo beat NZ #AUSVNZ #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/eFRb8BjuiX
— विजय (@bijjuu11) November 14, 2021
NZ lost T20 WC
ICT fans : #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/bEVgIvQw3n
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 14, 2021
King Mitchell Marsh #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/cWmTiewO87
— DJ (@djaywalebabu) November 14, 2021
Virat Kohli right now pic.twitter.com/bC3kZdxT5c
— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) November 14, 2021
SRH’s owner- https://t.co/MiVk68AAXl pic.twitter.com/rGrZj4lUEL
— Mojo Gagan (@Singhlicious) November 14, 2021
Summary of this T20: #AUSvNZ #NZvsAUS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EmTysyq0cB
— Keshu Eleban (@Keshu__11) November 14, 2021
#AUSvNZ
Losing an ICC final : pic.twitter.com/lHLx1M5kU0
— Savage (@CutestFunniest) November 14, 2021
Seeing Williamson Loosing Final Once again pic.twitter.com/CelQsGc5zg
— S Ravind King (@sravindking) November 14, 2021
