Australia defeat New Zealand to win T20 World Cup title, desi fans ‘steal the show’ with memes

Australia won the the ICC T20 World Cup defeating New Zealand in the final of at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Even though India wasn’t playing, desi cricket buffs enjoyed the Sunday match sharing apt memes to sum up every moment.

Although it was team Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup title, it happened to be their sixth world title after winning five editions of the 50-over World Cup tournaments, making fans share memes and jokes about not giving others a chance. Star of the match were David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as Australia chased the target in 18.5 overs.

Desi fans, however, were left heartbroken at NZ’s loss but at the same time surprised to see ‘out-of-form’ Warner clenching the Player of the Tournament award.

Here’s how Indian fans reacted to the World Cup Finale.

Australia who lost their last five bilateral series but won the WC: #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/apjwsQPPyT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021

Captain who stands left, wins the trophy pic.twitter.com/CjUvhX39cO — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 14, 2021

NZ lost T20 WC ICT fans : #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/bEVgIvQw3n — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 14, 2021