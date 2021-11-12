As Australia send Pakistan home in T20 World Cup, Indians revive #MaukaMauka memes

November 12, 2021 12:10:24 pm
Even though it was a semifinal between Pakistan and Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, it seemed the Indian fans were the most invested in the game. And as Australia beat India’s arch-rivals Pakistan, celebrations broke out in real life and the virtual world alike, with Indian fans having a blast poking fun with the revival of #MaukaMauka memes online.
Indians joined Aussie fans in marking the green brigade’s departure from Dubai. Soon after the clash, Indian fans took to Twitter to share memes lauding Matthew Wade’s stunning performance and cheering him for taking “India’s revenge”.
While some came rushing with “send to airport early” tweets, in response to Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry’s post ahead of India’s clash against Namibia, others joked how Matthew Hayden, the Pakistan batting coach, must be happy inside.
Even though India had not qualified for semis, Indian fans couldn’t keep calm online.
Newton’s third law is: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
Hence proved#T20WorldCup21#PKMKBForever#maukamauka pic.twitter.com/ljVGDStK07
— Biju (@rightistguy) November 12, 2021
Pakistan right now😂#PAKVSAUS #maukamauka pic.twitter.com/lf33oLWF1l
— kumar ajit (@kajit8582) November 11, 2021
#maukamauka #PAKVSAUS
Pakistan Fans right now : pic.twitter.com/ckFPfrEM4l
— Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) November 11, 2021
Le Mathew Wade after seeing the whole of India’s support !!#maukamauka #PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/mxAvQb4LZg
— Enkats! (@itz_venkyz_life) November 11, 2021
Indians to Mathew Wade :#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/pmKXf5r75i
— 🥳 JETHA LAL 🥳 (@_babuchak_1) November 11, 2021
#maukamauka Way back to Karachi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UrvtIKIlfU
— bhuvana Gowda (@btw_its_Bhuvi) November 11, 2021
#maukamauka#Pakistan
Me to overconfident pakistani fans.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mjc7sC1hDr
— Palindromic Nitin 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@sarcasticnitin) November 11, 2021
Back to this 😂#PAKVSAUS #maukamauka pic.twitter.com/U98V9GKN61
— Praveen Naik (@praveencn77) November 11, 2021
Mathew hayden in dressing room after match #AUSvPAK #maukamauka pic.twitter.com/IM4PkpIvhF
— king in the north (@rathore_man) November 11, 2021
Matthew Hayden in the Australian dressing room today : #maukamauka #byebyepakistan pic.twitter.com/Qg86GEEumT
— Ashish Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@ashish_the_hunk) November 11, 2021
Australian team to India : pic.twitter.com/oqvEKV4f4r
— Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) November 11, 2021
Every indian cricket fan right now 🤣🤣🤣#AUSvPAK #Cricket #indiancricket pic.twitter.com/JKx77iaffu
— YES I AM !! (@YESIAM47374397) November 11, 2021
