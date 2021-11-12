As Australia send Pakistan home in T20 World Cup, Indians revive #MaukaMauka memes

Even though it was a semifinal between Pakistan and Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, it seemed the Indian fans were the most invested in the game. And as Australia beat India’s arch-rivals Pakistan, celebrations broke out in real life and the virtual world alike, with Indian fans having a blast poking fun with the revival of #MaukaMauka memes online.

Indians joined Aussie fans in marking the green brigade’s departure from Dubai. Soon after the clash, Indian fans took to Twitter to share memes lauding Matthew Wade’s stunning performance and cheering him for taking “India’s revenge”.

While some came rushing with “send to airport early” tweets, in response to Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry’s post ahead of India’s clash against Namibia, others joked how Matthew Hayden, the Pakistan batting coach, must be happy inside.

Even though India had not qualified for semis, Indian fans couldn’t keep calm online.