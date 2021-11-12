scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

As Australia send Pakistan home in T20 World Cup, Indians revive #MaukaMauka memes

Soon after the semifinal, Indian fans took to Twitter to share memes lauding Matthew Wade's stunning performance and cheering him for taking "India's revenge".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 12, 2021 12:10:24 pm
pak vs aus, t20 world cup 2021, t20 wc semfinal 2021, mauka mauka, australia defeat pakistan, indian pakistan mauka mauka jokes, sports news, cricket news, indian expressMatthew Wade’s audacious hitting — 6, 6, 6 — with 18 needed off 9 sealed Pakistan’s fate, and put his team in final.

Even though it was a semifinal between Pakistan and Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, it seemed the Indian fans were the most invested in the game. And as Australia beat India’s arch-rivals Pakistan, celebrations broke out in real life and the virtual world alike, with Indian fans having a blast poking fun with the revival of #MaukaMauka memes online.

Indians joined Aussie fans in marking the green brigade’s departure from Dubai. Soon after the clash, Indian fans took to Twitter to share memes lauding Matthew Wade’s stunning performance and cheering him for taking “India’s revenge”.

ALSO READ |T20 World Cup: David Warner’s bizarre day out! A six and a caught behind

While some came rushing with “send to airport early” tweets, in response to Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry’s post ahead of India’s clash against Namibia, others joked how Matthew Hayden, the Pakistan batting coach, must be happy inside.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Even though India had not qualified for semis, Indian fans couldn’t keep calm online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement