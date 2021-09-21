scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
‘Auspicious’ says Zoho founder after 12-foot king cobra pays him a visit

While in the first picture the cobra is seen with its head raised, the second shows rescue workers, forest rangers and Sridhar Vembu holding the reptile.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 7:38:44 pm
ZOHO CEO Encounter 12-Foot King Cobra Tamil Nadu, tamil nadu snake, king cobra, king cobra viral pictures, indian express, indian express newsOnce shared online, Vembu's post was an instant hit with netizens who were quite intrigued by the magnificent snake.

Coming face to face with a cobra is bound to leave even the bravest terrified so when business magnate Sridhar Vembu shared pictures of his encounter with a 12-foot king cobra in Tamil Nadu, it soon got netizens talking.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Zoho Corporation shared two photos of the reptile. Calling it a “very auspicious day”, he tweeted, “A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit. Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills.” “Here is the brave me attempting to touch it,” he added.

While in the first picture the cobra is seen with its head raised, the second shows rescue workers, forest rangers and Vembu holding the reptile.

See the full post here:

Once shared online, Vembu’s post was an instant hit and many were left intrigued by the magnificent snake. “oh my god! it looks magnificent! I wish I get to see such creations of God, sometime in the future!” wrote a user, while another commented, “A snake as majestic as this one doesn’t visit every day.”

However, some were quick to criticise the “unprofessional” manner in which the reptile was handled. “There was no reason to hold the snake-like that for photo ops. Their vertebrae are delicate and can easily get damaged,” tweeted a user.

