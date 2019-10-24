Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison turns water boy in match against Sri Lanka

One moment from a match between the Australia PM XI and Sri Lanka is going viral because the prime minister of Australia turned water boy for his players. Photos of PM Scott Morrison carrying drinks for the Australian team have taken social media by storm.

Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia kicked off with a warm-up T20 match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, but the most memorable moment from the Sri Lankan inning was Morrison running on to the field carrying drinks for the players.

Wearing an Australian team cap, the Prime Minister jogged onto the filed to deliver the drinks, and some players even got high fives.

Indian cricket fans said they have never seen something like this before. Many avid cricket fans from India and Pakistan wondered if Narendra Modi or Imran Khan would ever do something like this.

Aussie Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP served water to Aussie players in a cricket match against #SriLanka. What an event, I’m awestruck and literally speechless. What a passion ! Hats of Sir.@cricketcomau#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/rtVoYhqBrv — The Cricket 🏏Fanatic (@SHIRAZSHER) October 24, 2019

One of the unusual sites in cricket. #Australia‘s Prime Minister on duty as a water boy during #SriLanka‘s T20 encounter against Australia PM XI https://t.co/RFuxlRalYJ — Arthur Wamanan (@ArthurWamanan) October 24, 2019

I’ve never seen this kind of gesture before https://t.co/a1wKMwet3k — Mr.y2j (@litu_1997) October 24, 2019

Hope @narendramodi distributes tea in India’s next match https://t.co/COedJ770oq — Guru official ™ (@GuruLeaks) October 24, 2019

When your country culture is built on sport This is what you get. https://t.co/8Un9hKIoIs — raunak desai (@raunaklfc) October 24, 2019

Imagine our pm going as water boy 100 body guards behind him — zack (@zakcool1) October 24, 2019

However, this isn’t the first time Morrison has carried drinks on to a field of play. Earlier this month, Morrison attended a friendly rugby match between Australia and Fiji, and handed players their uniforms and water bottles on the field.