‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’

The family admitted that snakes had occasionally been seen in the area

A woman’s disappearance in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district has left an entire village buzzing with rumours, fear and wild speculation, before the police stepped in with a far more grounded explanation.

The incident unfolded in Singanpur village, where a 20-year-old woman went to bed on Sunday night and was nowhere to be found by morning. When her mother entered the room to wake her, the bed was empty. Her daughter’s clothes and jewellery were neatly placed on it. And beside them lay what appeared to be a 5-ft-long snake skin, according to NDTV.

Word spread quickly. Within hours, whispers turned into dramatic claims that the young woman was an “ichchadhari naagin”, a mythical serpent believed in folklore to shape-shift into human form. Villagers also pointed to a snake burrow in the floor of her room. The family admitted that snakes had occasionally been seen in the area.