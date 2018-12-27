‘Aunty kisko bola’: Smriti Irani’s post with Janhvi Kapoor has left everyone in splits

If you thought politicians don’t have a funny bone, head to Smriti Irani’s Instagram profile. Filled with rib-tickling posts with funny jokes and memes, which are often jibes taken at herself — she has stolen the show on the photo-sharing app numerous times and today was no different. This time posting a cute boomerang video of herself along with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, it’s the caption written by the Union Minister that has left people in splits on the social media platform.

The Union Textile Minister recently bumped into the Dhadak actor and dubbed it as “The someone shoot me moment”. Wondering why? Well, it’s because the budding actor kept apologising and called her an ‘Aunty’ and clearly the actor-turned-politician was not impressed.

But known for her sassy responses, the minister said, “koi baat nahi beta (No worries, kid)” and added quirky hashtag to convey her feelings and wrote: “#totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola.”

The post was liked by Kapoor who even commented on the post with three monkey emojis.

Irani regularly shares funny posts and Bollywood memes on her Instagram page. Her earlier post was a scene from Kareena Kapoor’s movie Jab We Met. She had and also used the medium to tease her husband.

Earlier in November, her post about waiting for DeepVeer Wedding photos too garnered a lot of reactions online and left people lauding her as ‘coolest minister.