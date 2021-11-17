‘Atmosfear’: Amul’s latest cartoon on air pollution strikes a chord with netizens

After months of better air quality owing to extending lockdowns, pollution levels in major cities across India is really high now. So much so that in Delhi-NCR, the AQI went to a severe level leading to shutting down of schools and colleges. As discussion and fear keep social media abuzz, Amul’s cartoon on the issue resonated with many online.

Sharing its latest topical, the dairy brand showed the Amul girl donning a mask standing amid smog, resembling the real apocalyptic movie scenes seen in major cities like Delhi, owing to bad weather and stubble burning contributing to it. Capturing people’s concern about serious condition and how it affects one’s health, the brand took a minimalistic route this time.

“Atmosfear,” the text on cartoon read, as yet another example of the brand’s love for wordplays.

“So clever and so scary at the same time,” commented one on the cartoon. Another remarked, “It’s no longer an issue in big cities, all of India is witnessing it”.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas Tuesday directed closing of all education institutions, including schools and colleges, till further notice, a halt on all construction activities till November 21 as well as work from home for 50 per cent staff in government offices till then, to curb the deteriorating air quality in the area. The directive comes as Capital’s air quality slipped back into the ‘severe’ category with AQI level of 403 on Tuesday.

Not just Delhi, even in Mumbai air quality degraded severely where the city recorded the worst air quality of this season on Tuesday with an AQI of 280.