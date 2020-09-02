‘Atmanirbhar’: Netizens all praise for woman for coming up with this cycle-based flour grinder

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have put more time than ever on people’s hands, with many coming up with ingenious solutions to meet household needs. One such undated video that has gone viral shows a woman using a cycle-based flour grinder, impressing netizens.
Shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, the 2.03-minute video shows a woman peddling a stationary bike attached to a machine that starts churning and grinding the wheat. Besides grinding the wheat, it also helps in maintaining physical fitness. Here, take a look:
Watch the video here:
ग़ज़ब का आविष्कार. काम भी और कसरत भी. कॉमेंट्री भी शानदार. 👌👍
VC: SM pic.twitter.com/Lg3HBCabzo
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 29, 2020
Since being shared online, the video has gone viral, with netizens lauding the “desi jugaad”. However, this is not the first time such a technique has been used. Earlier, a man had turned a motorbike into a machine that separates corn kernels.
It is good to have at home .
— Ashish (@Ashishgy) August 29, 2020
Vese ye chakki thoda modern ho gyii hia.. wrna pahale log ghar mein hi aata peesha krte the..
— Javid khan جاوید🇮🇳 (@Javid_UPSCian) August 30, 2020
आत्मनिर्भर भारत
— Lokendra Sharma (@lokenrda) August 30, 2020
Very innovative
Lekin milegi kahan
— Arun Jain (@jainofpanipat) August 29, 2020
Wow!! Very innovative !
— SmitaG (@SmitaG7) August 30, 2020
Excellent inventation..
— Sachin Kumar Arya (@tweet4sachin_kr) August 30, 2020
Ek tir se do nishane
— PArag (@urloststAr1906) August 29, 2020
