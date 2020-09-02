scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Top news

‘Atmanirbhar’: Netizens all praise for woman for coming up with this cycle-based flour grinder

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral, with netizens lauding the "desi jugaad". However, this is not the first time such a technique has been used.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2020 4:46:01 pm
wonder gym bike, woman wheat grinding machine, Aatmnirbhar, indian jugaad, viral video, fitness,The 2.03-minute video features a woman peddling the stationary bike, which is attached to a machine that is churning and grinding wheat.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have put more time than ever on people’s hands, with many coming up with ingenious solutions to meet household needs. One such undated video that has gone viral shows a woman using a cycle-based flour grinder, impressing netizens.

Shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, the 2.03-minute video shows a woman peddling a stationary bike attached to a machine that starts churning and grinding the wheat. Besides grinding the wheat, it also helps in maintaining physical fitness. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral, with netizens lauding the “desi jugaad”. However, this is not the first time such a technique has been used. Earlier, a man had turned a motorbike into a machine that separates corn kernels.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement