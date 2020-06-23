‘Atmanirbhar’: Netizens react after video of bull pulling its cart goes viral

The term went viral earlier when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ economic package in his address to the nation on May 12. The term went viral earlier when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ economic package in his address to the nation on May 12.

A video of a bull pulling its own cart without the guidance of its owner has prompted hilarious reactions online, with many calling the animal “atmanirbhar” after watching the viral clip.

Shared by MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, the 12-second clip shows a bull wearing the handle of the cart by himself and pulling it without the assistance of the farmer.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views and prompted several reactions among netizens. While many were impressed by the bull’s ability to pull the cart without any assistance, others called it “atmanirbhar”.

The term had gone viral when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” economic package in his address to the nation on May 12.

I have no words for this.

I am so touched. https://t.co/i4XYqC9LS6 — Shreya (@shreya2107) June 23, 2020

Even animals are “Aatmnirbhar”! https://t.co/DZNUMacTtq — Vivek Sharma (@TweeterVivek) June 23, 2020

Animals are more sensible than human 👏 https://t.co/61ybYae121 — Shobha Rawat (@shobhaGaneshi) June 23, 2020

Beauty with brains https://t.co/t0P9mPvDgp — Kamal Sharma (@kmlsharma007) June 23, 2020

