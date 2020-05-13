Memes about being ‘Atmanirbhar’ flood social media after PM Modi’s latest speech

People have been using the word in various situations to crack punny jokes. (PMO India/ Twitter) People have been using the word in various situations to crack punny jokes. (PMO India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Tuesday during which he spoke about the importance of India turning self-reliant. He also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package called the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. Amid the mixed reactions to the speech, the word ‘atmanirbhar’ started trending and social media was flooded with memes.

People began citing various hilarious examples of turning self-reliant:

Why do you want to share your credentials with someone else for an online transaction? Be #Atmanirbhar.

Be Cyber Safe.#NagpurPolice — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 13, 2020

Try to find something on Google Google : Aatm nirbhar bano! #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan #atmanirbhar — H E N I L (@shah_h3nil) May 13, 2020

Hey Alexa , turn on the lights !

Alexa : Do by your self….#atmanirbhar — gohil abhijitsinh (@gohilabhijit) May 13, 2020

Client: Bro, trending news ke creative kaha hai? Agency: pic.twitter.com/jNk5jkCywE — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) May 13, 2020

Class Topper who also make Notes pic.twitter.com/0I5TkS4tjo — Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) May 13, 2020

Mom : Beta, jaa baazar se saaman leke aa. Me : Mummy Aatmanirbhar bano! Mom : Mujhe sikhayegi…. pic.twitter.com/Jjy9C8ibQ9 — Aishthetic?? (@Badassgirlll) May 13, 2020

Monisha beta Aatma Nirbhar bolo, Mechanical Engineer is too middle class. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2020

*Me after passing in exams without using cheat sheets : pic.twitter.com/rDmb0oaJJ4 — 🍭Saccharine. (@Saccharine_18) May 12, 2020

All the FRIENDS to Rachel in the first episode: pic.twitter.com/0SM7vYh9uE — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 12, 2020

*14 yo me, sleeping alone after watching a horror movie* pic.twitter.com/vmD18byPS8 — Suren (@Arrre_bhai) May 12, 2020

However, that wasn’t the only line from PM Modi’s speech that inspired memes.

3-4 saal pehle tak 12th ke Maths Board exam ke kuch questions: pic.twitter.com/AhpZQmLmJz — Diksha🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) May 13, 2020

*While playing pubg

When you are alone escape and this be the last Zone. Le you: #atmanirbhar pic.twitter.com/4mcmjcFnEZ — Shinchan 🙂 (@FlirtyLonda) May 13, 2020

New Zealand to super over pic.twitter.com/vtlMMkl9MC — 6𝖎𝖝1𝖓𝖊9𝖎𝖓𝖊 🇮🇳 (@Im619_) May 13, 2020

When you forgot to wear helmet and see traffic police at circle pic.twitter.com/PgQeqxe2TI — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) May 12, 2020

*At PVR* Me : ek large caramel popcorn kitne ka hai? Attendant: pic.twitter.com/19WXyss2JB — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 12, 2020

Jab aap raat ko apne ghar ja rahe hote hai aur achanak se 2-3 kutte beech me aajae pic.twitter.com/KEoZ9whPD3 — Single Hu👁 (@singlehaqse) May 12, 2020

#PMModi

Students getting more time to study for competitive exams* pic.twitter.com/Ng4tLMyd3a — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) May 12, 2020

When crush accept your proposal… pic.twitter.com/aC3VZRNcDq — Hulk 🚩 (@Memeaddicted__) May 12, 2020

India Top-order collapse Middle order be like : pic.twitter.com/vAYoAbZ2Bk — आत्मनिर्भर Atul (@dikhhat_hai_) May 12, 2020

Me when I trying to get into running local train.. pic.twitter.com/g8I9EMsjjO — Gujarati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) May 12, 2020

The details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, is believed will provide assistance to workers, farmers, middle class and industrial units, would be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday at 4 pm.

