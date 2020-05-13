Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
COVID19

Memes about being ‘Atmanirbhar’ flood social media after PM Modi’s latest speech

In his speech Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the important of India increasing its self-reliance for things and announced an economic package called the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2020 3:03:41 pm
narendra modi, modi covid 19 speech, modi atmanibhar speech, atma nirbhar memes, modi lockdown 4 speech, modi speech memes, viral news, india news, indian express People have been using the word in various situations to crack punny jokes. (PMO India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Tuesday during which he spoke about the importance of India turning self-reliant. He also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package called the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. Amid the mixed reactions to the speech, the word ‘atmanirbhar’ started trending and social media was flooded with memes.

People began citing various hilarious examples of turning self-reliant:

However, that wasn’t the only line from PM Modi’s speech that inspired memes.

The details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, is believed will provide assistance to workers, farmers, middle class and industrial units, would be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday at 4 pm.

