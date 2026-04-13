‘No one is serious in India’: Athletics Federation slammed after man walks onto running track in Delhi during 200m final

The viral video captures the critical moment when the athletes were sprinting at full speed (Image source: @TheKhelIndia/X)

A video showing a man casually walking onto the running track during the junior men’s 200 metres final has sparked outrage on social media. The incident took place at the Indian Athletics Series-3, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on April 11.

The viral video captures the critical moment when the athletes were sprinting at full speed. As the man suddenly appears on the track, one of the athletes veers slightly to avoid a collision.

Sharing the video on X, The Khel India wrote, “A man casually walking on the track during a race! Is this the standard of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) domestic events? Are we even serious about it?”