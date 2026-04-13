‘No one is serious in India’: Athletics Federation slammed after man walks onto running track in Delhi during 200m final

A video showing a man casually walking onto the running track during the junior men’s 200 metres final has sparked outrage on social media. The incident took place at the Indian Athletics Series-3, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on April 11.
The viral video captures the critical moment when the athletes were sprinting at full speed. As the man suddenly appears on the track, one of the athletes veers slightly to avoid a collision.
Sharing the video on X, The Khel India wrote, “A man casually walking on the track during a race! Is this the standard of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) domestic events? Are we even serious about it?”
Watch here:
A man casually walking on the track during a race!
Is this the standard of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) domestic events?
Are we event serious about it? 🤦♂️pic.twitter.com/o8L6sVFyuN
— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) April 11, 2026
The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, triggering a backlash against the Athletics Federation of India and concern over the athlete’s safety and overall management of a national-level event. “In India, athletes face harassment, poor infrastructure, lack of coaches, and little financial support. Media and government focus mainly on cricket, while other sports are ignored. That’s why countries like China, Japan, and the United States dominate in gold medals,” a user argued.
“No one is serious in India. Taking things casually is in the blood of our citizens DNA, right from Police to Politicians. Chalta hai attitude reigns supreme. Break rules, Police will ignore, and say, are chalta hai. Same here…walk casually on track. Chalta hai,” another user commented. “Pathetic and it shows how we think all the other games than cricket unimportant,” a third user chimed in.