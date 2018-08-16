Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93; Twitterati mourn his death

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister passed away in AIIMS Delhi due to prolonged illness. (Source: File photo) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister passed away in AIIMS Delhi due to prolonged illness. (Source: File photo)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister of India, passed away at the age of 93 on August 16. He was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, for the last nine weeks. The veteran BJP leader was admitted on June 11, after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output.

ALSO READ | Atal Bihari Vajpayee death LIVE Updates

ALSO SEE | Rare and unseen photos of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee

His health condition had remained critical and he was kept on life support systems. Vajpayee’s condition had worsened during the last 24 hours and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited him twice during the time. The Indian politician served as the prime minister thrice. Vajpayee’s demise was mourned not only across the political spectrum but also by followers, celebrities and many others who loved and respected the leader.

As the news of his demise was known, citizens mourned the loss of the Bharat Ratna awardee including political leaders and celebrities. Not just people in India, Netizens from Pakistan too paid their respect to the iconic leader for his peace initiative with the neighbouring nation.

All of us who knew Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee are saddened to hear of his passing away. He was a great leader with a great sense of compassion and humor. He will be remembered fondly by a vast number of us. — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) August 16, 2018

I tweeted this prized photo on Shri Vajpayee’s last birthday. It is with enormous grief that I remember him today and mourn his passing… pic.twitter.com/uszXdKPjfy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2018

It is rare to find love and respect across the entire politcal spectrum. Atalji, was the rarest of them all. Alvida #AtalBihariVajpayee. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 16, 2018

“Let no one challenge India’s secularism.” – Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Salute #Respect

Growing up in India in the 1980’s and 90’s one can never forget what a deep impact #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji made on us… he was a great statesman and leader. #RIP — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 16, 2018

We often say End of an Era to describe someone’s death. But death of #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji is truly the End of an Era. The first politician I knew, I listened to.. whose speeches impacted me most.. shaped my political inclination. My first Hero. Bharat lost its Ratna. ॐ शान्ति — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) August 16, 2018

Whether you agreed with him or not, you couldn’t help but respect the sheer statesmanship, wisdom and eloquence of the man. RIP #AtalBihariVajpayee — Vir Das (@thevirdas) August 16, 2018

RIP #AtalBihariVajpayee

The last great statesman.

He was admired by the right wing and left wing, so there is no doubt he will fly to heaven. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 16, 2018

The day when #AtalBihariVajpayee boarded a bus to Lahore for a historic summit with Nawaz Sharif. He went to the Minar-e-Pakistan, delivered beautiful speeches and extended a hand of friendship. #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/4ueh8KXhh1 — Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) August 16, 2018

#AtalBihariVaajpayee RIP . Today we lost a great son of mother India who shown light to every Indian. — Kuldeep Kumar (@kuldeepkumarin) August 16, 2018

I can’t believe this….U made 125 cr indians cry…

Heart wrenching situation for us,we miss u sir…Tearful tribute to u #AtalBihariVaajpayee — Bharath Sharma (@Bharath_70) August 16, 2018

Rest in peace to former prime minister and Bharat Ratna shri #AtalBihariVaajpayee 🙏 we were lucky to have you as our PM and made us proud by taking tough decisions and made India a nuclear power country.🇮🇳#jayhind pic.twitter.com/IejheKGEg6 — Karan Panchal (@karan_panchal11) August 16, 2018

End of an era.. For many of us he brought hope of a better India and defined constructive/clean approach towards national politics. The best prime minister India would ever have. Bharat Ratna. Rest in peace Atal ji. pic.twitter.com/TEVbweXq0R — Tripurari Nandan (@tripurari_tp) August 16, 2018

A true Statesman,

A great Poet,

Recipient of Bharat Ratna,

Made India a nuclear power,

A true Nationalist,

And above all a great human being in all aspects of life, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

ॐ शांति 🙏 #AtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/12bhesgWWK — Pragati Jain (@iPragatiJain) August 16, 2018

What a sad day for supporters of democracy. Who once sincerely tried to improve relations with Pakistan. May his soul rest in peace #AtalBihariVajpayee — mamoon arshad kayani (@mamoonarshad14) August 16, 2018

#AtalBihariVajpayee the man who initiated the peace between India and Pakistan. A statesman and true voice of religious intolerance. Liked by both left and right, I am deeply saddened by his sad demise. World will for sure remember him in great words. — Shah Baaz Stouryani (@Stouryani1) August 16, 2018

Born in 1924 in Gwalior, Vajpayee became the first non-Indian National Congress PM to serve a full five-year term. He was first exposed to the political sphere during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was arrested between 1975 to 1977 during the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In 1977, Vajpayee became the external affairs minister in former PM Moraji Desai’s Cabinet.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd