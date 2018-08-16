Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93; Twitterati mourn his death

Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the first non-Indian National Congress PM to serve a full five-year term. The veteran BJP leader served as the prime minister of India thrice. Netizens paid homage to the great leader on his death.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2018 6:34:31 pm
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee dead, Atal Bihari Vajpayee death, vajpayee dead, Atal Bihari Vajpayee tributes, Atal Bihari Vajpayee condolence message, Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates, india news, bjp, indian express Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister passed away in AIIMS Delhi due to prolonged illness. (Source: File photo)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister of India, passed away at the age of 93 on August 16. He was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, for the last nine weeks. The veteran BJP leader was admitted on June 11, after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output.

His health condition had remained critical and he was kept on life support systems. Vajpayee’s condition had worsened during the last 24 hours and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited him twice during the time. The Indian politician served as the prime minister thrice. Vajpayee’s demise was mourned not only across the political spectrum but also by followers, celebrities and many others who loved and respected the leader.

As the news of his demise was known, citizens mourned the loss of the Bharat Ratna awardee including political leaders and celebrities. Not just people in India, Netizens from Pakistan too paid their respect to the iconic leader for his peace initiative with the neighbouring nation.

Born in 1924 in Gwalior, Vajpayee became the first non-Indian National Congress PM to serve a full five-year term. He was first exposed to the political sphere during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was arrested between 1975 to 1977 during the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In 1977, Vajpayee became the external affairs minister in former PM Moraji Desai’s Cabinet.

