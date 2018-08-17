Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt tribute to ‘poet prime minister’ Atal Bihari Vajpayee has netizens moved

Shah Rukh Khan shared how during his childhood his father would often take him to listen to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speeches. Shah Rukh Khan shared how during his childhood his father would often take him to listen to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speeches.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great orator and a poet who could captivate his audience with his soulful poetry. As the nation mourns his death, many remembered him for his other talents. Taking to Twitter to share his condolence, Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan wrote a moving message about “the poet Prime Minister of our country”.

In a heartfelt note, the Bollywood star reminisced how Vajpayee was fondly referred to as ‘Baapji’ in his home and how his father took him to listen to the speeches of the former prime minister. Saying that the “country has lost a father figure”, Khan added he lost a part of his childhood. “Personally I have lost a part of my childhood and growing up memories of learning smiling and of course poetry,” wrote the Zero actor.

For The Poet Prime Minister of our country, love you Baapji…https://t.co/IKTYouMdiy pic.twitter.com/kLO4JAHvNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2018

With Khan’s love for poems written by Vajpayee, he shared a recitation and song of the poem by Amitabh Bachchan and himself.

The tweet is going viral and people can’t stop admiring poet Vajpayee. Many are sharing his poems online.

Such a fitting tribute to someone who has given their lifetime to the country #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee https://t.co/Xd32RJUQXM — Deepti Nair (@DeeptiShiva) August 17, 2018

One of the best tribute by u @iamsrk ….Bharat has surely lost its “ATAL RATNA” https://t.co/DhMao79977 — ABHISHEK MISHRA (@IMABM) August 17, 2018

What a classic tribute @iamsrk; only you could pen this. Few words that talk more than their alphabetic limitations https://t.co/9JlYuLkM2D — Koral Dasgupta (@KoralDasgupta) August 17, 2018

Om shanti sir 🙏🙏😓😓…bhagwan kare atal ji ke aatma ko shani mile 😓🙏 https://t.co/mTIUkGWMgj — M_A_N_J_E_E_T (@Srkianmanjeet) August 17, 2018

An ambitious person who left an impression in everyone’s heart.#RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee #RestInPeace

You are always Remain in our heart Forever . https://t.co/x9d2ETRmTS — Oman Sitaram Biswal (@OmansitaramB) August 17, 2018

Atal BIhari Bajpeyi,

Yash Chopra,

Jagjeet Singh

…Bhagwaan ko Bhi Aaj khush hone ka mauka Mila TEEN LEGENDS aaj uske paas ek sath phir kisi Kavita Ko Naya aayaaam dene ke liye mojoood jo hue hain. https://t.co/T9JNFSrTZn — DSK (@itsdsk108) August 17, 2018

What an honour it was to meet Respected Atalji, listen to you & Jagjitji when Jeeti Bhai created Samvedna in music https://t.co/t2XpxAmmC4 — tejinder singh bedi (@bedi_tejinder) August 17, 2018

Oh God..i just remembered this song! I sent u before! It touched me too deeply and i love it…may his soul rests in peace. Thank u for this…@iamsrk https://t.co/18PaDWsP7h — A. Lovely Dreamer. (@Beeros75) August 16, 2018

Thank you @iamsrk for sharing this piece of timeless poetry….. https://t.co/rcuFBRpeYt — Davinder Dass Arcole (@DassArcole) August 16, 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee has no more. He is a glorious man with a remarkable career in politics, with a profound sense of poetic expression and one of the most revered contemporary poets of India. pic.twitter.com/YikjN5YoT4 — Aksh Ranjan (@ARanjanm) August 17, 2018

Today in mind, Vajpayee ji is very https://t.co/NnhSqw7YtG not feel like doing anything.But their poems are such that the mind pervades. “उजियारे में, अंधकार में,…

…अरमानों को ढलना होगा

कदम मिलाकर चलना होगा….”

If I am able to move into life, then I will be a true tribute. — Narandar Saini (@NarandarSaini) August 17, 2018

Sharing a powerful poem by the former PM Late Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee: उजियारे में, अंधकार में,

कल कहार में, बीच धार में,

घोर घृणा में, पूत प्यार में,

क्षणिक जीत में, दीर्घ हार में,

जीवन के शत-शत आकर्षक,

अरमानों को ढलना होगा.

कदम मिलाकर चलना होगा. — Dr. Brillian (@brilliansk) August 17, 2018

As a kid, I always wished Atal Bihari Vajpayee would address a Press Conference in fluent English until I was asked to recite कदम मिलाकर चलना होगा for a school competition. The poem gives me goosebumps even today. https://t.co/dij7jTMjY1 — Tushar Sharma (@ReticentReveler) August 17, 2018

