Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt tribute to ‘poet prime minister’ Atal Bihari Vajpayee has netizens moved

In a heartfelt note, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced how Vajpayee was fondly referred to as 'Baapji' in his home. He shared how he grew up loving Vajpayee's poems.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2018 11:49:58 am
atal bihari vajpayee, shah rukh khan, vajpayee srk tribute, shah rukh khan vajpayee tribute, srk vajpayee video, vajpayee poems, indian express, viral news, entertainment news Shah Rukh Khan shared how during his childhood his father would often take him to listen to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speeches.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great orator and a poet who could captivate his audience with his soulful poetry. As the nation mourns his death, many remembered him for his other talents. Taking to Twitter to share his condolence, Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan wrote a moving message about “the poet Prime Minister of our country”.

ALSO READ | Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93; Twitterati mourn his death

ALSO READ | This video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee lifting a child awardee is making people smile

In a heartfelt note, the Bollywood star reminisced how Vajpayee was fondly referred to as ‘Baapji’ in his home and how his father took him to listen to the speeches of the former prime minister. Saying that the “country has lost a father figure”, Khan added he lost a part of his childhood. “Personally I have lost a part of my childhood and growing up memories of learning smiling and of course poetry,” wrote the Zero actor.

With Khan’s love for poems written by Vajpayee, he shared a recitation and song of the poem by Amitabh Bachchan and himself.

The tweet is going viral and people can’t stop admiring poet Vajpayee. Many are sharing his poems online.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala paralysed by floods
Watch Now
Kerala paralysed by floods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement