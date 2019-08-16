Tributes pour in on social media for Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, people across the country took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former prime minister. The three-time prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee was known for his oratory and was the first Prime Minister minister from the BJP.

Here are the tributes:

This scene has separate fan base ❤️

As soon as the BJP won in Gujarat, Narendra Modi was made the party’s general secretary, after which he reached the party office in Delhi to meet Atal Bihari Vajpayee.Atal ji hugged Narendra Modi with warm.#AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/UtMNe072Vr — Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prashaforever) August 16, 2019

Remembering India’s greatest leader #AtalBihariVajpayee on his first death anniversary 🙏 and paying tribute to him. He was an great leader, poet and philanthropist pic.twitter.com/qOioBmSEln — Sudhir Dahiya (@isudhirdahiya) August 16, 2019

Humble tributes to former PM Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his first death anniversary. One of the finest leader, poet and a speaker of Indian politics. He was an extraordinary leader with exceptional qualities – as a human being and national leader. pic.twitter.com/ivzDxzOrbJ — Arbaj sayyad (@Arbajsayyad8) August 16, 2019

The Man who made INDIA a full-fledged NUCLEAR POWER, by ‘Operation Shakti’ 11th May 1998,

The man who thought Nation First before politics (Raajneeti)#AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/a9i2l0l5LZ — Anil patil (@beingani10) August 16, 2019

Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93, following prolonged illness.