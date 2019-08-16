Toggle Menu
Tributes pour in on social media for Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first prime minister from the BJP and is remembered for his oratory.

The three-time prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee were adorned by the people for his oratory skills. (AP Photo)

On the first death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, people across the country took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former prime minister. The three-time prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee was known for his oratory and was the first Prime Minister minister from the BJP.

Here are the tributes:

Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93, following prolonged illness.

