Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Amul’s poignant tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee is winning hearts online

Resorting to beautiful wordplay with his name, the monochromatic cartoon reminisced Vajpayee's many victories, including the Kargil war. In an affirmation to his great oratory, statesmanship and diplomatic skills, the dairy brand wrote, "Har battle mein atal (Resolute in every battle)".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2018 9:11:33 pm
atal bihari vajpayee, atal bihari vajpayee funeral, amul cartoon amul vajpayee tribute, attal bihari vajpayee dead, vajpayee cartoon, amul topicals, amul cartoons, india news, indian express The monochromatic cartoon sketched the former prime minister as speaker who always could captivate an audience. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)
Related News

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister of India, passed away on Thursday after battling prolonged illness. The nation bid a teary goodbye to the Bharat Ratna recipient on Friday when he was cremated with full state honours in New Delhi’s Smriti Sthal. As tributes flooded social media from around the globe, Amul too paid homage to the great statesman in their recent topical.

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt tribute to ‘poet prime minister’ Atal Bihari Vajpayee has netizens moved

Resorting to beautiful wordplay with his name, the monochromatic cartoon reminisced Vajpayee’s many victories, including the Kargil war. In an affirmation to his great oratory, statesmanship and diplomatic skills, the dairy brand wrote, “Har battle mein atal (Resolute in every battle)”.

ALSO READ | Amul’s tribute to ‘Thalaivar’ Karunanidhi turns fans emotional

The cartoon also did not overlook the poet in the leader and portrayed the three-time PM with a book in his hand reciting as the Amul girl was seated beside him, captivated just like the citizens of the country who listened to him rapt attention.

The cartoon resonated with the sentiments of his admirers and many were moved by the poignant tribute online.

Leaders across party lines had lined up at the venue to pay last respects to the charismatic 93-year-old leader. His body was taken from his home to the party office this morning where a stream of politicians paid their tributes. He breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi on Thursday evening.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala paralysed by floods
Watch Now
Kerala paralysed by floods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement