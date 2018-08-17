Amul’s poignant tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee is winning hearts online

The monochromatic cartoon sketched the former prime minister as speaker who always could captivate an audience. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) The monochromatic cartoon sketched the former prime minister as speaker who always could captivate an audience. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister of India, passed away on Thursday after battling prolonged illness. The nation bid a teary goodbye to the Bharat Ratna recipient on Friday when he was cremated with full state honours in New Delhi’s Smriti Sthal. As tributes flooded social media from around the globe, Amul too paid homage to the great statesman in their recent topical.

Resorting to beautiful wordplay with his name, the monochromatic cartoon reminisced Vajpayee’s many victories, including the Kargil war. In an affirmation to his great oratory, statesmanship and diplomatic skills, the dairy brand wrote, “Har battle mein atal (Resolute in every battle)”.

The cartoon also did not overlook the poet in the leader and portrayed the three-time PM with a book in his hand reciting as the Amul girl was seated beside him, captivated just like the citizens of the country who listened to him rapt attention.

The cartoon resonated with the sentiments of his admirers and many were moved by the poignant tribute online.

Hats off @Amul_Coop , caught the pulse of the Nation, yet again! — Rukmani Varma (@pointponder) August 17, 2018

Utterly butterly respectfully tribute .. kudos! thanks Amul- the taste of India! #AtalJiAmarRahen 🙏 — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) August 17, 2018

Was actually waiting for this from u guys and as usual you didn’t fail to touch our hearts. — Tanya Sinha (@stanyadel) August 17, 2018

A very nice tribute to one of the greatest personalities of our nation! 🇮🇳🙏🏼 — Yogesh Joshi (@yogyyash) August 17, 2018

U just made me cry 😞 — Akshay kocher (@Akshaykocher2) August 17, 2018

Wao nice one ☝️ — Malaecah …maLLikA (@malleeka) August 17, 2018

This is a fitting tribute…. https://t.co/yODkVWKMaH — Ankush (@incoherenttalk) August 17, 2018

I think @Amul_Coop won the hearts today, I can look at this cartoon and adore it for hours :’) https://t.co/JxIVZOLj7R — Subah-e-banaras (@subah_e_banaras) August 17, 2018

It’s amazing how #Amul manages to capture the mood of the nation. #AtalBihariVajpayee https://t.co/9aFczsrl25 — Vinayak Hedge (@hedge_vinayak) August 17, 2018

Leaders across party lines had lined up at the venue to pay last respects to the charismatic 93-year-old leader. His body was taken from his home to the party office this morning where a stream of politicians paid their tributes. He breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi on Thursday evening.

