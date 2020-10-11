At 68, woman climbs steep steps of Harihar Fort in Maharashtra, video leaves tweeple impressed

"Sheer will power makes us do wonderful things," read one of the many comments on the viral clip. (Source: IFS Sudha Ramen/Twitter)

After a certain age, people often avoid trying out adventurous activities especially if it involves great effort or exertion. However, a sexagenarian, who managed to climb the steep steps of Harihar Fort in Maharashtra has clearly proven that age is just a number.

The 68-year-old, identified as Asha Ambade, trekked through the fort and continued to climb one step at a time to finally reach the top.

In the undated 1.57-minute video, which has now gone viral on social media, the woman can be seen being cheered by people, who are evidently impressed on seeing her will power and determination to complete the climb.

Watch the video here:

At the age of 70 yrs, with her sheer determination she made it. Salutes to that willpower. #Inspired pic.twitter.com/fKkk8e7nw8 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 10, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The feeling of awe resonated with people on social media as well. “With her sheer determination, she made it. Salutes to that willpower,” wrote IFS officer Sudha Ramen on sharing the viral clip.

Huge Respect ma’am

Very inspiring — Sravani (@sravani950570) October 10, 2020

This is seriously very steep trek …..

And then she doesn’t fear vertigo …

Salute to the old lady for her valour ..Inspiring — You Shuck ! (@AshwinGour4) October 10, 2020

Sheer will power makes us do wonderful things. for sharing. — Rama Murthy G (@murty201195) October 10, 2020

Proves….. Age is just a number.. — Deepak Diva (@deepak_diva) October 10, 2020

She’s proved what everyone says..” Age is just a number”.. Dauntless Women — Rina Ghose (@GhoseRina) October 10, 2020

Located 40km away from Nashik City, the Harihar fort or Harshagad is a popular destination among tourists and locals because of its peculiar rock-cut steps.

