At 103, Assam woman gives Rs 1.54 lakh from savings to flood-hit families

At 103, Kanaklata Das of Assam has shown that compassion knows no age. A resident of Majroimari village in Sonitpur district, Das recently travelled to Sivasagar to help families affected by floods in the Amguri garden area.
Das visited the Sivasagar district commissioner’s office and handed over Rs 2,000 each to 77 flood-affected families. The entire contribution, amounting to Rs 1.54 lakh, came from money she had carefully set aside over the years.
Her gesture deeply moved the district administration officials. Mridul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar, received the contribution and thanked Das for her generosity, the Times of India reported.
In a touching moment, Yadav also sought Das’s blessings. Yadav later praised her gesture, describing it as an example of selfless humanity and civic responsibility.
“In all my years of service, I have rarely witnessed such a pure and selfless act of humanity. Kanaklata Das has taught us what true compassion and civic duty mean. Her blessing today is worth more than any honour I could receive,” Yadav was quoted as saying by TOI.
Several social media users praised Das for her generosity.
“I hope in her next re-birth she is re-born in highest heaven where she attains enlightenment,” a user wrote.
“What an inspiring act of compassion. At 103, Kanaklata Das Ji donated her lifelong savings to help Assam’s flood victims. A true message that the greatest wealth lies in helping others. Salute to her,” another user commented.
Das’s contribution comes as flood-affected communities in parts of Assam continue to cope with the destruction.
Earlier, YouTuber Nischay Malhan, fondly known as Triggered Insaan, raised Rs 70 lakh to help flood-hit families in Assam. The content creator completed a 50-hour livestream to achieve the amount.