At 103, Assam woman gives Rs 1.54 lakh from savings to flood-hit families

She visited the Sivasagar district commissioner’s office and handed over Rs 2,000 each to 77 flood-affected families (Image: Himanta Biswas Sarma)

At 103, Kanaklata Das of Assam has shown that compassion knows no age. A resident of Majroimari village in Sonitpur district, Das recently travelled to Sivasagar to help families affected by floods in the Amguri garden area.

Das visited the Sivasagar district commissioner’s office and handed over Rs 2,000 each to 77 flood-affected families. The entire contribution, amounting to Rs 1.54 lakh, came from money she had carefully set aside over the years.

Her gesture deeply moved the district administration officials. Mridul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar, received the contribution and thanked Das for her generosity, the Times of India reported.

In a touching moment, Yadav also sought Das’s blessings. Yadav later praised her gesture, describing it as an example of selfless humanity and civic responsibility.