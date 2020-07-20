Netizens cheer as COVID-19 patients recorded dancing in Karnataka quarantine facility

The video shows patients donning masks, dancing to regional and Bollywood music. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI) The video shows patients donning masks, dancing to regional and Bollywood music. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A video of a group of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients dancing after organising a flash mob in a quarantine centre in Karnataka has people cheering on social media.

In the video that’s making the rounds on social media, patients from a quarantine centre in Karnataka’s Ballari district were seen performing a synchronised dance routine.

The video shows mask-clad patients dancing to regional and Bollywood music, even as they maintained social distancing.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic #COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The video was shared by news agency ANI and many praised the people for keeping their spirits up:

Thats the spirit — salman mohammed (@SalmanxyzSalman) July 20, 2020

Amazing..I love this kind of energy. Mentally they seem to be super strong. 👍👏👏❤❤ — Dyutirmoy Pal (@i_am_dyuti) July 20, 2020

Spirit of karnataka 🤩🤩🤩 Spirit of india 🇮🇳 — Bhavana Rao (@Bhavana17851510) July 20, 2020

Life must go on — sonal1968 (@SonalSalabh) July 20, 2020

Super

Very happy to see the positive Vibes ❤️ — Kailash Jain (@cementbank) July 20, 2020

Why shouldn’t this be considered as an initiative by the asymptomatic to keep their morales high when they are confined? Shouldn’t we be looking at positives during these times? — Raghuram Nittoor (@rcnittoor) July 20, 2020

See there’s so positivity in these positive patients. Let’s change the angle to look at things. #Covid_19 #COVID19India #changeperception — Jeetin Ghai (@jeetinghai) July 20, 2020

Very clean facility, but probably because it’s not a metro city. It’s good to see people in high spirits considering the circumstances. — Gayatri Khanolkar (@GKhanolkar) July 20, 2020

Dancing, singing is good for health. It gives energy and also calms mind. There is no harm if they do moderately.. — Pradeep Kumar (@pradeeep__kumar) July 20, 2020

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 4,120 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 63,772 and the death toll to 1,331.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd