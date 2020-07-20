scorecardresearch
Monday, July 20, 2020
COVID19

Netizens cheer as COVID-19 patients recorded dancing in Karnataka quarantine facility

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, patients from a COVID-19 care centre in Karnataka’s Ballari district were seen performing a synchronised dance routine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 6:05:05 pm
COVID-19, coronavirus, asymptomatic patients, flash mob, Karnataka COVID-19 quarantine centre, Karnataka, Karnataka COVID-19 updates, Trending news, Indian Express news The video shows patients donning masks, dancing to regional and Bollywood music. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A video of a group of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients dancing after organising a flash mob in a quarantine centre in Karnataka has people cheering on social media.

In the video that’s making the rounds on social media, patients from a quarantine centre in Karnataka’s Ballari district were seen performing a synchronised dance routine.

The video shows mask-clad patients dancing to regional and Bollywood music, even as they maintained social distancing.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared by news agency ANI and many praised the people for keeping their spirits up:

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 4,120 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 63,772 and the death toll to 1,331.

