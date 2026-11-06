As Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) brace for another winter of worsening air pollution, governments are stepping up efforts to tackle rising AQI levels. Amid these concerns, a Noida-based astrology platform is drawing attention for an unusual Diwali gift to its employees.
AstroTalk distributed 1,000 air purifiers among its employees. The initiative has attracted attention on social media, with several users appreciating the company’s decision to prioritise employee health and well-being amid growing concerns over deteriorating air quality.
A video the company shared on social media captured an employee’s reaction to the unexpected festive gift. The employee appeared pleasantly surprised by the gesture.
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‘Delhi people need this’
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions.
Social media users largely welcomed AstroTalk’s initiative, with many saying air purifiers could help Delhi residents during the coming winter. However, some also raised concerns over the growing normalisation of clean air as a premium necessity rather than a basic right.
“Yes Delhi people need this,” a user wrote.
“We’ve reached a point where clean air and clean drinking water are becoming premium lifestyle products instead of basic necessities. And somehow, we’re celebrating companies distributing air purifiers rather than questioning why their employees need them in the first place,” another user commented.
“This is what delhites may need coming winters,” a third user reacted.
“Instead of that,, government should ban the patakes and educate people how it will worsen the environment and you people will die if you continue doing it…but no! They will just try to find some other way to breath some good air,” a fourth user commented.
On Thursday morning, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the overall AQI recorded at 370 at 8 am. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), many parts of the national capital recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels, with Jahangirpur registering the highest AQI at 459.
DISCLAIMER: This content reflects viral social media discussions and employee reactions and is intended for informational purposes only.