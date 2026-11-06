As Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) brace for another winter of worsening air pollution, governments are stepping up efforts to tackle rising AQI levels. Amid these concerns, a Noida-based astrology platform is drawing attention for an unusual Diwali gift to its employees.

AstroTalk distributed 1,000 air purifiers among its employees. The initiative has attracted attention on social media, with several users appreciating the company’s decision to prioritise employee health and well-being amid growing concerns over deteriorating air quality.

A video the company shared on social media captured an employee’s reaction to the unexpected festive gift. The employee appeared pleasantly surprised by the gesture.