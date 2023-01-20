scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
‘Stunning’: Ever seen astronauts in bridal attire? An AI artist has now visualised it

The images shared by artist Jayesh Sachdev show women astronauts decked up as chic brides in wedding finery.

Pushing the boundaries of imagination and creativity, Artificial Intelligence (AI) artists have been enthralling netizens with their quirky depictions. Now, the internet is in love with an AI artist’s visualisation of astronauts in bridal attire.

The images shared by artist Jayesh Sachdev show women astronauts decked up as chic brides. Embellished with flowers and ornaments, the South Asian women have been presented in stunning looks. While one of them holds a helmet in her hand, others don them with pride.

Netizens loved the visualisations and emotions poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Love this so much!! As an aspiring astronaut this kind of representation really hits home! Thank you for making these works of art.” Another user wrote, “This is stunning.” A third user commented, “Omgg.. It’s such a unique concept.. I m loving itt.”

The artist has several other ground-breaking works in his kitty, such as ‘Billis of Balochistan’ featuring a group of sturdy cats dressed as brides and ‘Chimps of Chikmagalur’ showing a troop of monkeys adorned as brides.

Before this, Arun Nura, an AI artist from Kerala, left netizens stunned with his visualisation of superheroes in native backgrounds. His works depicted Batman worried over paddy crops being attacked, Wonder Woman washing clothes, Superman sad over his lost love among others. The “sad superheroes in Kerala” intrigued Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who sought an “explanation” for the images.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 16:42 IST
