Watch: Astronaut works outside ISS while orbiting the earth

Humans have made important developments in the field of space exploration in recent years and it is endlessly fascinating to see astronauts work in outer space.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Monday shared a video that showed an astronaut floating in space while being immersed in a task.

The video shared by Wonder of Science, a popular science-based Twitter account, showed astronaut Chris Cassidy working outside the International Space Station (ISS). In the time-lapse video, one can see the changing surface of the earth as the ISS orbits around it.

According to Wonder of Science, the video was taken “during a spacewalk on July 21st, 2020 to replace Nickel-Hydrogen batteries located on the outside of the ISS with newer Lithium-Ion batteries.”

While sharing the fascinating video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical—and as fascinating—as this astronaut’s work is… #MondayMotivation”.

Mahindra’s inspirational tweet soon got thousands of likes on Twitter.

The ISS is a habitable satellite that is stationed in the lower earth orbit. It is a multinational collaborative project which is used as a space research laboratory. ISS often shares stunning pictures and videos taken from the space. Other than that space scientists and astronauts employed at ISS often share snippets from their daily activities such as ‘floating pizza party’, which go viral across social media.