Ahead of Diwali, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has delighted social media users by sharing a video of Earth captured from space.

In a post on X, Shukla recalled fond Diwali memories, calling it his favourite festival. He said the festival’s lights, sparkle and fireworks had always filled him with a sense of wonder and joy.

Sharing the video captured during his time in space, the astronaut said he noticed flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth’s surface. “While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light,” he wrote.