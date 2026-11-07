Ahead of Diwali, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has delighted social media users by sharing a video of Earth captured from space.
In a post on X, Shukla recalled fond Diwali memories, calling it his favourite festival. He said the festival’s lights, sparkle and fireworks had always filled him with a sense of wonder and joy.
Sharing the video captured during his time in space, the astronaut said he noticed flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth’s surface. “While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light,” he wrote.
“It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it,” he wrote. “Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity,” the astronaut added.
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‘What a beautiful way to connect’
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “What a beautiful way to connect something so personal with a view from orbit. Nature really does put on its own light show,” a user wrote. “Wonderful it is, truly….Thanks for Sharing this beautiful masterpiece of your recordings from space,” another user commented.
“This video of yours has added to today’s memory n made it special indeed. Thank you for sharing this and making this moment more memorable…Regards,” a third user reacted.
Shukla has previously shared stunning glimpses of Earth from space during the festive season. Last Diwali, he posted a video showing India’s illuminated landscape at night.