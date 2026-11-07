‘Nature’s fireworks’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares stunning space visuals ahead of Diwali

Sharing the video captured during his time in space, the astronaut said he noticed flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth’s surface.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiNov 7, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Diwali from Space Shubhanshu ShuklaIn an X post, Shukla recalled fond Diwali memories, calling it his favourite festival (Photo: @gagan_shux/Instagram)
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Ahead of Diwali, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has delighted social media users by sharing a video of Earth captured from space.

In a post on X, Shukla recalled fond Diwali memories, calling it his favourite festival. He said the festival’s lights, sparkle and fireworks had always filled him with a sense of wonder and joy.

Sharing the video captured during his time in space, the astronaut said he noticed flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth’s surface. “While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light,” he wrote.

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“It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it,” he wrote. “Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity,” the astronaut added.

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan.shux) 

‘What a beautiful way to connect’

The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “What a beautiful way to connect something so personal with a view from orbit. Nature really does put on its own light show,” a user wrote. “Wonderful it is, truly….Thanks for Sharing this beautiful masterpiece of your recordings from space,” another user commented.

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“This video of yours has added to today’s memory n made it special indeed. Thank you for sharing this and making this moment more memorable…Regards,” a third user reacted.

Shukla has previously shared stunning glimpses of Earth from space during the festive season. Last Diwali, he posted a video showing India’s illuminated landscape at night.

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